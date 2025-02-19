"Too late to say this"— Netizens divided after Kanye West walks back pro-Hitler stance

Kanye West is back on X after deactivating his account following his controversial tweets, including one where he said, "I am a N*zi." However, this time, the infamous rapper didn't circle back to his problematic posts. He took back his claim of being a N*zi. In a tweet, dated Thursday, February 19, 2025, Kanye kept it short and wrote,

"After further reflection I've come to the realization that I'm not a N*zi."

However, Kanye West's supposed realization earned mixed reactions from people on social media. People flocked to the comments under his recent posts to share their opinions, many argued that Ye's take-back is a little too late.

"Too late to say this we already know who you are," an X user commented.

Some speculated that the rapper must have lost money due to the controversy of his previous posts.

"All it took was Shopify closing his store and bro already folded," an X user commented.

"Translation: 'After losing my sponsors, agents, and getting the backlash.........," an X user added.

"Must've lost a LOT of money to say that," an X user remarked.

Meanwhile, other fans and followers shared their support for the CARNIVAL rapper.

"It's okay Ye we all know what a nice, caring, compassionate man you really are and anyone who's been rocking with you since day one been knew this," an X user commented.

"Glad you finally reflected, Ye. Great to have you back," another person wrote.

Kanye West continues to face controversies

Earlier this month, Kanye West got backlash for his antisemitic remarks on X, leading to a backlash from both fans and celebrities online. In now-deleted tweets, he wrote things like, "I am a N*zi" and "I am racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true."

It got to a point that Friends star David Schwimmer addressed Ye's controversial tweets, calling for X CEO Elon Musk to ban the actor from the platform.

Kanye received even more criticism from netizens after buying Super Bowl ads, urging people to visit his Yeezy store. The rapper reportedly pulled out other merch stocks from the store, only leaving one item for sale—a white t-shirt with a swastika emblem printed on the front.

Shopify then removed Kanye West's Yeezy website from their platform after he allegedly violated their terms.

In another February 18 post on X, which now appears to have been deleted, Kanye claimed that he earned $40 million from various businesses, even after the backlash on social media and his website's shutdown. Now, the rapper and his wife, Bianca Censori, are allegedly heading to a divorce, per the NY Post.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori previously made headlines at the 67th Grammy Awards due to Censori's nearly-naked red carpet look.

