"He's got to be lying"— Internet reacts to Kanye West claiming to have earned $40 million days after his controversial social media rant

Kanye West said that Shopify shutting down his Yeezy website didn't impact his finances at all, further claiming that he made $40 million in his other business dealings within the 24 hours after the platform banned his merchandise website.

Shopify shut down West's Yeezy website on February 11, after the brand allegedly reduced its merchandise stock to a single t-shirt with Swastikas on it. The e-commerce platform said in a statement to The Times at the time that Ye's website violated its terms, causing the shutdown. However, in a since-deleted post on X, per Hot New Hip Hop on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, he wrote:

"I SAID ALL THESE POLITICALLY INCORRECT THINGS AND NOBODY WAS ABLE TO STOP ME EXTORT ME THREATEN ME TO CHANGE ANYTHING AND I MADE 40 MILLION THE NEXT DAY BETWEEN MY DIFFERENT BUSINESS."

However, Kanye West's claim of racking in $40 million after Shopify banned Yeezy earned various reactions from netizens. A Reddit user mentioned that it was unlikely for him to have sold enough t-shirts to make $40 million.

"He couldn't have possibly sold enough t shirts with swastikas to make 40 million. He's got to be lying again or in an episode. All we can do is pray for him and ask corporations like the NFL to stop giving him a platform to spread his vitriol," a Reddit user commented.

More netizens commented that they didn't believe Ye's claims of making millions of dollars from a single t-shirt, with others theorizing that he was only saying that "to get attention."

"Promise you this delusional person is lying through his one giant tooth," a user on Reddit said.

"Important to note: He has a mental illness diagnosis that would 100% lie about something like this to get attention," another Reddit user commented.

"No he didn't... the math is not mathing. He just wants us to feel played because I think he is coming out of his mania and maybe feels dumb himself for cutting his nose off to spite his face," a Reddit user added.

Among other commenters is a social media user saying that they wouldn't be surprised if Kanye West did earn millions, and another one noting that while he could have sold some of the shirts, it's doubtful to have earned $40 million from that alone.

"I'm not surprised, as much as some like to pretend calling people "fascist" is overusing the word, there are many people who are just pretending not to be and deserved to get called out," a Reddit user said.

"He's also a liar, so I'm sure he sold some b*gots some T shirts, but I doubt he made 40 mil," a user on Reddit commented.

Kanye West claims to have had the idea for the N*zi shirt "for 8 years"

Returning to X after his controversial tweets during the Super Bowl weekend, Kanye West attempted to explain why he sold Swastika-printed white t-shirts. In a since-deleted tweet on Monday, February 17, 2025, per The Daily Mail UK, he said that he went to Japan once and saw the swastika emblem on clothing designs, which made him gasp because he "had been programmed" that way. However, he added:

"I then found out swastika had many different meanings and many different names... I've had my swastika t shirt idea for over 8 years. It was so intriguing to me that a symbol had so much programming in it."

Meanwhile, he also addressed the Yeezy ban on Shopify. Per the Irish Star's February 18 article, Kanye West reportedly said that his website takedown was "a major victory" because he had always hated Shopify.

Kanye West's Yeezy website appears to still be down as it only opens to a blank page with the message, "Yeezy stores coming soon," per the Irish Star.

