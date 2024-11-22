"Kendrick wears real fur" — Internet reacts to Drake’s OVO clothing brand going 100% fur-free after emails from PETA supporters

A press release dated November 20 has been issued by PETA, according to which Drake's lifestyle brand OVO would no longer sell products which have animal fur. According to the release, constant pressure from PETA and about 100k e-mails from several PETA supporters to the brand, eventually led to this outcome.

All the mails had the same concern and urged Drake's lifestyle brand to stop using fur, including those of coyotes and rabbits. According to PETA executive Vice President Tracy Reiman:

"Fur belongs on the animals who were born in it, not on jackets and footwear. PETA celebrates OVO’s decision to join the overwhelming majority of fashion and clothing businesses that are shunning the hideously cruel fur industry."

This particular news garnered attention on social media, where netizens further flooded the platforms with their reactions on the matter. Here are some popular responses found on X. A user wrote:

"Kendrick wears real fur."

Another user wrote on X:

"Kendrick could never."

"Excellent work 🐰," praised a user.

"I'll give him props for that," explained another one.

While many netizens praised Drake after his life-style brand went fur-free, others went on to mock the Canadian rapper. A user tweeted:

"How tf did this make news😭😭😭"

"It’s been a tough year for the ov-h*es if this is what you class as news," added a tweet.

"No one buys that bs anyway," commented a netizen.

Meanwhile, PETA noted that animals killed for their fur are usually kept in dirty and cramped cages before they get electrocuted, poisoned, or gassed to death. The news release further claimed that several other brands like Canada Goose, Hudson’s Bay Company, Moncler, and Moose Knuckles have banned fur in their products.

Drake's lifestyle brand OVO aka October's Very Own recently collaborated with Swedish ice hockey player William Nylander

Amid the new change in Drake's brand of going fur free, it also witnessed a collaboration with William Nylander, the alternate captain for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The collaboration included the rapper's collection known as the Winter '24 "All-Canadian."

On Thursday, November 21, the lifestyle brand shared photos of Nylander in different OVO outfits, on their Instagram feed.

The post further wrote in the caption that the collection consisted of seven Canadian NHL franchises. This included: Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Ottawa Senators, and Winnipeg Jets.

This wasn't the first time that Drake's OVO collaborated with the Leafs players. Last year in October, they launched "Original Six." The collaboration happened with Canadian ice hockey players Max Domi and his father Tie Domi.

The 2023 collaboration's primary purpose was reportedly to pay homage to the roots of NHL. Then in 2022, Doug Gilmour and former goaltender Curtis Joseph became models for an OVO line.

As for the current development related to Drake's brand, PETA seemed satisfied with the step taken. Fans, however, seemed to be divided thus leading to debates on social media platforms.

