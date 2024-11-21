On Wednesday, November 20, Canadian rapper Drake took to Instagram and reshared the promotion for French Montana's documentary For Khadija. The newly released documentary is best explained as a tribute by Montana to his mother.

Drizzy's gesture did not go unnoticed by netizens, who began questioning Rick Ross, following his earlier claim that Drizzy had allegedly sent a cease-and-desist to Montana. A user (@certifiedjared) shared Drizzy's story on X and wrote in the caption:

"So Drake still cool with French Montana… @RickRoss what was your excuse now? lol."

In Champagne Moments, which was released on April 13, Ross rapped:

"I unfollowed you, n*gga 'cause you sent/ The motherf*ckin' cease-and-desist to French Montana, n*gga."

The lyrics made fans speculate that legal action between Drizzy and French Montana was involved, and they seemingly developed issues. However, the Canadian rapper's current gesture suggested a different story altogether.

Many of their fans took to X to give their opinion on Drake's endorsement, with one saying:

"Drake just posted French Montana? So what was Rick Ross mad about???"

"Drake just posted French Montana documentary. What say u Officer Ricky????" asked another one.

"Rick Ross jumped in the beef to defend French Montana but [Drizzy] just promoted French Montana movie..." added a tweet.

One netizen even shed light on the fact that Drizzy reportedly was the documentary's executive producer. The user wrote on X:

"French said on VladTV that Drake is one of the producers of his documentary."

"All this sh*t look bogus every other day now," declared another X user.

According to Rick Ross, the two artists, French Montana and Drizzy, who had been good to each other, were having issues due to an alleged legal intervention. Even though Ross rapped about it in his diss track targetting Drizzy, no clarification was provided.

Where to watch For Khadija, the documentary in which Drake reportedly is an executive producer?

The documentary of French Montana is available on Paramount+. According to IMDb, French Montana and other celebrities like Drizzy and Diddy are executive producers. The project was showcased at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 16, 2024.

The documentary For Khadija, was initially released in June 2023. In February this year, Montana spoke about it briefly while appearing on The Breakfast Club podcast and said:

"[Me and Drizzy] did [make music], but we got the documentary coming out in June. He executive produced, and so we’re just going to push the records back to then."

The cast of this documentary included some A-listers like French Montana himself, Drake, and Sean Diddy Combs.

In separate news, Drizzy promoted the documentary on November 20, around the time of the GQ interview on Future and Metro Boomin. Both shared their take on the beef, and Boomin even claimed he regretted targetting Drizzy.

