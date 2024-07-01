“He thought he was untouchable” — Internet reacts as Rick Ross allegedly gets jumped by OVO crew in Canada for playing ‘Not Like Us’

Rapper Rick Ross recently found himself in a heated exchange with Drake supporters at Ignite Music Festival for playing Not Like Us. At the multi-artist event in Vancouver, Ross faced the violent reactions of individuals allegedly from Drake’s OVO Sound label, after he played Kendrick Lamar's diss track.

The track which was released on May 4, 2024, seemingly ended the beef between Lamar and Drake, and has become one of the biggest hits.

Netizens further reacted to the above-mentioned incident, where Ross got jumped at by the Canadian rapper's fans in Vancouver. One fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote,

"He thought he was untouchable! I know 50 laughing his a** off right now ! Drake out here putting hits on people letting them know it’s no fly zone in Toronto!"

"I don't condone violence but what did Rick Ross think would happen playing that song in Canada? And that wasn't even in Toronto but Van city!," wrote another fan.

"The energy you put out, tends to come back to you," said one person.

Fans highlighted the fact that the rapper shouldn't have played Not Like Us, considering it's Drake's hometown.

"Not Rick Ross getting his a** beat in Vancouver," one person said.

"Ain’t no way Rick Ross was just jumped by the OVO GOONS in Vancouver for playing not like us," another person wrote.

"He wasn’t thinking right.. how will you play “Not like us” in Canada when you know Drake is from Canada," one user said.

"Lmao Vancouver more down for Drake than Toronto," one fan tweeted.

Rick Ross at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver

Regarding the recent incident where fans jumped at Rick, when he played a diss track by Kendrick Lamar, in Vancouver, Canada, YouTuber Sound gave a summary. In a post on X, he mentioned:

"Drake supporters in Canada got into a fight with Rick Ross and his crew for supposedly playing "Not Like Us" by Kendrick at the end of his concert," YouTube Sound wrote.

He further revealed that Canadian rapper Drake had liked the post that showed Ross getting into the altercation. The same claim has also been made in a Reddit post, where the user claimed that the God's Plan rapper had reacted to the post. In the Reddit post, the user wrote:

"Drake likes post of Rick Ross crew getting jumped in Vancouver for playing NLU."

A Reddit user claimed that Drake had liked the post, (Image via Reddit/r/Drizzy)

The user further wrote that soon after getting jumped at, Rick changed the song and began playing Dreams and Nightmares. Many users on Reddit pointed out that it was strange that Ross went to Canada with much less security while he allegedly wanted to mock Drake there.

Not Like Us has become a hit song and recently Kendrick Lamar was seen busy in making the music video for the song. The shooting for the video happened in Compton.

Lamar also held his Pop Out Concert last month, which was a massive success. Several diss tracks that Lamar made during his beef with Lamar were played at the show.

