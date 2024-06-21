From SZA to North West: Here’s a complete list of celebrities spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out show

Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out show, as part of Black Music Month and the Juneneenth holiday celebration, was held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The concert saw a huge number of guest performers alongside the main three attractions: Lamar, DJ Hed, and DJ Mustard.

As well as the performing guests, there were also several other celebrities spotted at the event. These non-performing appearances are given below:

Lebron James

Hit-Boy & Big Hit

The Weeknd

Mark Phillips

Coby White

Rick Ross

Rosalia

Rapsody

James Harden

Russell Westbrook

Bailey

Baby Keem

Dave Free

Lauren London

Lil Wayne's son

Kendrick Lamar’s fiancee Whitney Alford & children

LaKeith Stanfield

DeMar DeRozan

North West

SZA

Chloe

Elliott Wilson

Expand Tweet

Trending

Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert performers list

As mentioned above, the concert featured a huge number of guest performers. These performers are listed below:

Jay Rock

Ab-Soul

Schoolboy Q

Dr. Dre

Steve Lacy, Black Hippy, YG, Big Boi & Co

Remble

Ray Vaughn

Cuzzos, Jasscole, Milly Mo BB, Teawhy, Big I-N-D-O

Rucci ft. AzChike

DJ Champ ft. Jay Worthy

Wallie The Sensei

Westside Boogie

Zoe Osama

Kalan.frfr ft Chris O'Bannon and G Perico

Bino Rideux

BlueBucksClan

RJMrLA

Oh Geesy ft Cash Kidd

Jason Martin

Mustard and Migos

Juvenile Lil Wayne and Manny Fresh

Tommy the Clown

310babii

Blxst

Ty Dolla $ign

Dom Kennedy

Steve Lacy

Tyler The Creator

Roddy Ricch

YG

Expand Tweet

Kendrick Lamar and the guests performed several songs. Here's a list of all the songs performed at the concert:

Main performance:

Euphoria

Blood

DNA

ELEMENT

Alright

Swimming Pools

Money Trees

Win

King's Dead

6:16 In LA

Collard Greens

That Part

King Kunta

M.A.A.D. City

Humble.

Like That

Still D.R.E

California Love

Not Like Us (5X)

Other performances:

Touchable

Problems ft. Pusha T - Triangle Park Mix

Goldmembers

Light It Up

Meet the Whoops

03 Flow

Silent Ride

Right Wit It

Bozo

Walkin In

Get Rich

GEEKALEEK

Like Whaaat

Soak City (do it)

Overrated

Chosen

Paranoid

My Type of Party

When I Come Around

Static

Bad Habit

WusYaName

Earfquake

Racks In The Middle

Die Young

The Box

Ballin

BPT

My N****

You Broke

Toot It And Boot It

Who Do You Love

Big Bank

Expand Tweet

Presented by Free Lunch and PgLang, the concert featured a voter registration booth from Head Count as well as merch stores and other amenities to keep the guests busy before the event started.

The event closed with all the artists who performed at the concert being invited to the stage by Kendrick Lamar, who closed out the concert with a final photo op with all of them and the following words:

"Let them see this. We put this together with peace."

Kendrick Lamar debuted his Drake diss tracks at the event in their entirety, starting with a rendition of Euphoria that saw the entire audience act as backing vocals for the singer.

This was followed by 6:16 In LA and then Not Like Us, which the singer performed five renditions of in total. The concert had 16,000 people in attendance, a thousand short of the venue's 17,000 full capacity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback