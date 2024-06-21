From SZA to North West: Here’s a complete list of celebrities spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out show

Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out show, as part of Black Music Month and the Juneneenth holiday celebration, was held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The concert saw a huge number of guest performers alongside the main three attractions: Lamar, DJ Hed, and DJ Mustard.
As well as the performing guests, there were also several other celebrities spotted at the event. These non-performing appearances are given below:
- Lebron James
- Hit-Boy & Big Hit
- The Weeknd
- Mark Phillips
- Coby White
- Rick Ross
- Rosalia
- Rapsody
- James Harden
- Russell Westbrook
- Bailey
- Baby Keem
- Dave Free
- Lauren London
- Lil Wayne's son
- Kendrick Lamar’s fiancee Whitney Alford & children
- LaKeith Stanfield
- DeMar DeRozan
- North West
- SZA
- Chloe
- Elliott Wilson
Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert performers list
As mentioned above, the concert featured a huge number of guest performers. These performers are listed below:
- Jay Rock
- Ab-Soul
- Schoolboy Q
- Dr. Dre
- Steve Lacy, Black Hippy, YG, Big Boi & Co
- Remble
- Ray Vaughn
- Cuzzos, Jasscole, Milly Mo BB, Teawhy, Big I-N-D-O
- Rucci ft. AzChike
- DJ Champ ft. Jay Worthy
- Wallie The Sensei
- Westside Boogie
- Zoe Osama
- Kalan.frfr ft Chris O'Bannon and G Perico
- Bino Rideux
- BlueBucksClan
- RJMrLA
- Oh Geesy ft Cash Kidd
- Jason Martin
- Mustard and Migos
- Juvenile Lil Wayne and Manny Fresh
- Tommy the Clown
- 310babii
- Blxst
- Ty Dolla $ign
- Dom Kennedy
- Steve Lacy
- Tyler The Creator
- Roddy Ricch
- YG
Kendrick Lamar and the guests performed several songs. Here's a list of all the songs performed at the concert:
Main performance:
- Euphoria
- Blood
- DNA
- ELEMENT
- Alright
- Swimming Pools
- Money Trees
- Win
- King's Dead
- 6:16 In LA
- Collard Greens
- That Part
- King Kunta
- M.A.A.D. City
- Humble.
- Like That
- Still D.R.E
- California Love
- Not Like Us (5X)
Other performances:
- Touchable
- Problems ft. Pusha T - Triangle Park Mix
- Goldmembers
- Light It Up
- Meet the Whoops
- 03 Flow
- Silent Ride
- Right Wit It
- Bozo
- Walkin In
- Get Rich
- GEEKALEEK
- Like Whaaat
- Soak City (do it)
- Overrated
- Chosen
- Paranoid
- My Type of Party
- When I Come Around
- Static
- Bad Habit
- WusYaName
- Earfquake
- Racks In The Middle
- Die Young
- The Box
- Ballin
- BPT
- My N****
- You Broke
- Toot It And Boot It
- Who Do You Love
- Big Bank
Presented by Free Lunch and PgLang, the concert featured a voter registration booth from Head Count as well as merch stores and other amenities to keep the guests busy before the event started.
The event closed with all the artists who performed at the concert being invited to the stage by Kendrick Lamar, who closed out the concert with a final photo op with all of them and the following words:
"Let them see this. We put this together with peace."
Kendrick Lamar debuted his Drake diss tracks at the event in their entirety, starting with a rendition of Euphoria that saw the entire audience act as backing vocals for the singer.
This was followed by 6:16 In LA and then Not Like Us, which the singer performed five renditions of in total. The concert had 16,000 people in attendance, a thousand short of the venue's 17,000 full capacity.