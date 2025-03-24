"I am looking through 2 holes" — DJ Akademiks reveals Kanye West wore KKK outfit in his upcoming interview with him

DJ Akademiks made an appearance on the March 23 episode of the No Jumper podcast, along with Adam22, Trap Lore Ross, Riemoh, DJ Vlad, and Wack 100. He touched on several topics including Kanye West. Referring to the podcast episode, Akademiks even took to X to share a photo, which he captioned,

Ad

"ONLY MISSING JOE BUDDEN AND SAY CHEESE (Shawn cotton). REST OF YALL KEEP WORKIN. Remember I said independent."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

DJ Akademiks spoke about his upcoming interview with Kanye West. This alleged interview with Ye, was mentioned by Adin Ross too on his Thursday livestream. What grabbed maximum attention was the outfit that Ye had allegedly chosen for the interview with DJ Akademiks.

Ross revealed that Ye decided to wear an all-black outfit for the interview. Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks spoke about the same during a recent podcast episode. He first mentioned that Kanye West had apparently stated that he was going to Japan amid his controversies on X. Akademiks then continued by citing Ye's alleged statements and said,

Ad

"He's (Ye) like he's wearing his black outfit. Then I read it back again, and he would say 'yo, heads up, I'm wearing my black KKK fit."

At some point during the conversation, DJ Vlad interrupted and asked if Kanye West was wearing the headpiece too. To this, Akademiks responded,

"I am looking through two holes in his eyes."

According to DJAkademiks, Kanye had previously told him about a "black outfit" in a chat, however, he didn't realize that Ye was talking about the KKK fit until he read the messages well again.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

DJ Akademiks further mentioned that Ye also had his swastika chain on during the alleged interview. He then went on to claim that all these had been recorded. According to Akademiks, the alleged upcoming interview was conducted in Kanye's hotel room. As for the interview, Akademiks has not yet revealed an exact date or time of release of the same.

Adin Ross claimed that DJ Akademiks apparently told him about Kanye West's choice of outfit

As aforementioned, DJ Akademiks wasn't the only one who spoke about Kanye's apparent all-black outfit choice for an interview. Last Thursday, during a livestream, popular streamer Adin Ross revealed that he had a talk with Akademiks and the later told him about Ye's alleged outfit preference.

Ad

According to the streamer, Akademiks then asked him to join the dots and conclude what the outfit was possibly signifying. According to HotNewHipHop, Adin Ross then got into an argument with his chat, many of whom began hyping Ye. Ross ended up responding:

"That is literally not aura."

Expand Tweet

At the time, while Ross referred to an all-black outfit, he made no references to the KKK, which was later claimed by DJ Akademiks during the No Jumper podcast. Kanye West has not responded or reacted to any of the claims made by either Ross or Akademiks, as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback