NO WAY BRO JUST LEAKED HIS OWN ALBUM" — Internet reacts to Kanye West saying 'Bully' album is not finished because he hates AI now

On Wednesday, March 19, Kanye West took to his X handle, where he uploaded a private link to an unreleased movie, soundtracked by his new album, Bully.

Ad

He subsequently posted multiple links to different full-length versions of the film, with editing and topography by Hype Williams, namely screening versions, post Hype version, and post post Hype version, Variety reports.

Claiming that it wasn't finished and he was going to re-sing the whole thing, Ye added that he hated AI. The Follow God rapper's tweet read:

"PW: BULLY24 / BULLY FILM ALBUM NOT FINISHED AND HALF THE VOCALS AI IMA RESING CAUSE I ACTUALLY HATE AI NOW / I WANNASEE WHAT YALL F**K WITH"

Ad

Trending

In a follow-up tweet, Kanye West also asked netizens if the link was working for everyone, and it garnered 846K views.

Ye's tweet has since gone viral, with more than a million views, 15K likes, and 1K retweets within hours. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"NO WAY BRO JUST LEAKED HIS OWN ALBUM/ THATS MY GOAT"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens complimented the album, with one even praising it for having "some of the best production and instrumentals".

"Ye can you do 530 without AI now so that song can be perfect" - commented an X user.

"I have waited my whole life for showtime/ Its fire plz resing it with nonAI vocals" - added another one.

"So far Bully has some of the best production and instrumentals of any Ye album ever made. Love that we get the AI experimentation but excited for the resinging too" - replied a third netizen.

Ad

"The carti melrose song at the end is better that anything on his album lol" - uploaded a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others were more specific in their comments and singled out the tracks they loved the most from the album.

"The best ones imo, are Preacher Man, the second one, HIGHS &LOWS, BÉSAME MAMÁ and Melrose, showtime lowk a flop, u should add WW3" - wrote a fifth netizen.

Ad

"YE you the goat this sh*t sound peak but please don't use Ai no more just sing and record it yourself love you YE KEEP WORKING ON THIS ALBUM IT SOUNDS CRAZY SO FAR" - posted a sixth one.

"I really like this, doesn't sound like you're chasing the new sound like Vultures 2. Sounds like your voice, surprisingly positive vibes. Excited to see what this becomes." - commented a seventh user.

Ad

Per the media outlet, Kanye West's son, Saint West, is featured in the movie. In one scene, he is in a wrestling ring, fending off aggressors using a mallet. Ye's album also samples soul tracks like You Can't Hurry Love by the Supremes and Huit Octobre 1971 by Cortex.

Kanye West recently talked about his mother's death

Expand Tweet

Ad

The link to Kanye West's Bully movie comes a day after the Bittersweet Poetry rapper went on another social media rant on Tuesday, March 18.

In one of the tweets, Ye detailed his mother's death, claiming that it led him to have suicidal thoughts "at least once a month".

In a subsequent tweet, the Slow Jamz rapper also shared that the suicidal thoughts had left him only five weeks ago. Kanye West had also named his 10th studio album after his late mother, Donda West. It was released in August 2021 and peaked atop the Billboard 200 album chart, just like the others.

Ad

Donda West passed away in November 2007, from heart failure due to multiple post-operative factors. She was 58 at the time. West had also reportedly gone through several cosmetic treatments, including liposuction, tummy tuck, and breast reduction.

Donda West's autopsy report stated that experienced "a sore throat, pain, and tightening in her chest, before collapsing in the early evening."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback