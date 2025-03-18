"How you gonna diss your best protege lmao" - Netizens react as Kanye West claims Tyler, The Creator never made a "memorable song"

Rapper Kanye West fired shots at Tyler, The Creator claiming he has never made a "memorable song." His comments came as a part of a series of tweets targeting multiple other celebrities.

On March 18, 2025, Kanye West took to X and accused Tyler of having "ripped off" his language for his last album and wrote:

"THIS NI**A HAS NEVER MADE A MEMORABLE SONG HE'S LIKE IF AN ARTIST CHECKED EVERY BOX OTHER THAN HAVING ANY GOOD VERSES OR SONGS AND HIS LAST ALBUM RIPPED OFF MY WHOLE LANGUAGE."

West's tweet about Tyler, The Creator (Image via Instagram/@kanyewest)

Fans took to X to react to West's comments with one calling Tyler his "best protege." They wrote:

"How you gonna diss your best protege lmao."

"He’s really just jealous of anyone with attention rn lmao," a fan joked.

"Sad to Kanye go from influenced the youth to ripped my language," another user added.

"This ni**a has taken “I’m the biggest hater” to whole different level," a netizen chimed in.

Fans continued to share their takes on Ye's tweets:

"This dude in real time is becoming the bitter old man. If he didn’t bug out his new slaps would probably have been accepted on a wider scale. Sad he became such a hater," another X user remarked.

"Kanye has a top 3 discography of all time in hip hop. If he says this, then it holds weight. Tyler’s best project isn’t better than Kanye’s 4th best album," a fan agreed.

"I’m starting whoever he diss he has a sinister reverse plan where he’s actually promoting them," an X user alleged.

Kanye West hits back at Playboi Carti for wanting to feature Ye's daughter North West in his music

Alexander Wang - Front Row - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 - Source: Getty

On March 18, 2025, Kanye West took to X to lash out at Playboi Carti in a series of tweets. His comments came after Carti took to Instagram to ask Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, permission to feature their daughter North West in his music. West accused Carti of purposely leaving him out of his recently-released third studio album, Music.

Kanye West wrote that he will have the final say over his children:

"I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER I DONT A F**K ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SHIT AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE AND I DONT GIVE A F**K WHAT NO COMMENTS THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS."

In another follow-up tweet, West once again accused Playboi Carti of leaving him out of his album despite him "co-signing" and giving him "his biggest song." For those uninformed, Carti and Ye collaborated on Go2DaMoon from the former's 2020 album, Whole Lotta Red. West was also the executive producer of the album.

Further, Playboi Carti also appeared on two songs in Kanye West's 2021 album, Donda - Off The Grid and Junya. He was also featured in Mr Miyagi in the 2022 album, Donda 2. West also produced one of Carti's tracks in Music, Backdoor, which also featured Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

In another one of his series of rant tweets, Kanye West fired more shots at Carti and wrote:

"I HELD MY TONGUE ABOUT MOT BEING ON CARTI ALBUM HIM GOING TO MY EX TO ASK MY DAUGHTER TO BE ON A SONG 2 DAYS LATER WAS TOO FAR NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME."

West also accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of having control of his "black children" despite being a "white woman". He called her out for allegedly speaking to Carti about putting his daughter's vocals on a song with him, claiming these "dumb celebrities" are trying to play with him.

Apart from North West, Ye shares three other children with Kim Kardashian including Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.

Other than firing shots at Tyler, The Creator, and Playboi Carti, Kanye West also lashed out at multiple other industry names, including Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, and Jim Jones. He also accused Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura of extorting the incarcerated rapper.

