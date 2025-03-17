Kanye West's ex-chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos says he "tore his life up" in emotional video after his cat goes missing

Kanye West's ex-chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos shared a series of tweets on March 16, from his official X account, talking about his missing cat. One of the tweets involved a video of Yiannopoulos talking about the situation surrounding his cat going missing. In the video, he said:

"The reason I get so caught up about little guys is, um, I, uh, I tore my life up, divorced, just, you know, wrecked other people's lives... Those little guys really just, you know, the only things really left in my life that I love and that love me back, or maybe they do when they're not thinking about eating my face. So no, I'm not ashamed of being upset."

In another tweet, Milo Yiannopoulos shared the photo of his 1-year-old Bengal cat, which got lost in Silver Lake. The post included the photo of a missing poster with all the necessary details including a cell phone number for anybody with information about the cat named Troy.

He also added that there would be an award amounting to $10,000, for anyone who could find the cat. Several netizens commented under the post, praying that Milo finds his cat soon. He then shared two tweets providing updates with one post revealing that bloodhounds would also be deployed to find Troy.

According to Yiannopoulos, volunteers have been going door-to-door in his community and a thermal drone was also rented to facilitate the search. In one of the tweets, Milo Yiannopoulos expressed his gratitude to the people who had been helping him look for the missing cat. One tweet shared by Yiannopoulos included a video of what he claimed was his other cat Helen. The caption of the tweet read:

"She thinks I took him away ☹️."

Milo Yiannopoulos reacts to an individual claiming that their boyfriend had stolen Troy

Amid the series of tweets on Milo Yiannopoulos' feed about his missing cat, one tweet was a response on his side. The post included a screengrab of a conversation between Yiannopoulos and another individual who claimed that their partner had Troy.

The individual even claimed that the boyfriend who apparently had the cat, was not treating him well. The message from the individual claiming to be someone called Emily read:

"I'm Emily and my boyfriend has your bengal kitty, he maltreats your kitty so much and barely feeds it."

Yiannopoulos did not believe the claims made by the individual and asked for photos to corroborate them. The individual then went on to claim that her boyfriend was planning to handover the cat to a cousin who was supposed to move to Miami.

In order to supposedly corroborate her claims, the individual shared a screenshot of a conversation in which "Emily" asked the other person why they stole the cat. She also accused the other person of breaking her cell phone when she apparently attempted to click photos.

Yiannopoulos took note of the entire scenario, and captioned the post:

"Some people see your pain and all it means to them is a new iPhone."

At the time of writing this article, Milo Yiannopoulos has not shared any further updates about his missing cat.

