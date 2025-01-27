”Blame YOURSELF!”- Internet slams DJ Akademiks for deflecting onto Kendrick Lamar fans following his grooming allegations

On January 25, 2025, American podcaster DJ Akademiks tried to deflect grooming allegations against him. He stated that no one was mad at him for grooming and speaking s*xually to a 15-year-old Twitch streamer except for Kendrick Lamar fans.

The podcaster became the centre of a controversy after making s*xually suggestive and inappropriate comments on a 15-year-old Twitch steamer, NourGxd, on a live stream on January 23, 2025. Akademiks asked the Twitch streamer:

"Yo, Nour, what's your address? I'm going to send some strippers over there.”

Additionally, Akademiks also asked the 15-year-old:

"Yo, if Max said he wanted to try f*cking a dude, will you let him f*ck you?"

Akademiks' comments on the Twitch streamer resulted in netizens calling the podcaster out and condemning his actions on social media.

Netizens quickly took to X to comment on Akademiks' statement wherein an X user called out the podcaster and tweeted:

"Getting mad at everyone else except the man in the mirror. No one, NOT A SOUL told you to speak like that with a 15 year old boy. Don't blame Plaqueboymax, Kendrick Lamar fans, or Kai Cenat. Blame YOURSELF! DJ Akademiks"

"How he mad cuz he said some weird s*it😂😂😂😂😂😂😂" an X user commented

"He can only be mad at himself" another X user mentioned

"literally no one told him to hit on a 15 year old" an internet user said

"Gives his opinion on everyone and everything but cry when it’s someone giving an opinion on him lol 😆 "another internet user stated

Additionally, netizens also commented on the podcaster getting furious on the live stream while defending himself:

"This crash out will one for the history books!!" an X user tweeted

"ni**a sound like r kelly😭”i need someone to help me not have such a big heart” a netizen commented

"@Akademiks and what goes around comes around. You spent all these years being petty and kicking lil baby back in and creating all these narratives about him and now look" another netizen mentioned, reffering to the feud between the rapper and the podcaster since 2022.

More details on DJ Akademiks' grooming allegation controversy

According to multiple sources like The Independent dated January 25, 2025, the interaction between DJ Akademiks and 15-year-old Twitch streamer NourGxd took place on a Fortnite stream. During the stream, Akademiks asked NourGxd s*ually explicit questions.

While NourGxd clarified that he wasn't gay and showcased discomfort with the podcaster's statements, Akademiks continued with his questions and comments.

After the podcaster received criticism for his comments on the 15-year-old, PlaqueBoyMax, a member of the Discord mod for the Twitch streamer called FaZeClan was one of the first people to call out Akademiks publicly.

PlaqueBoyMax warned his young audience about the hazards of online interactions and asked Akademiks to stop making inappropriate comments. Additionally, he called the situation with Akademiks "nasty", and declined to get involved in the controversy.

Defending himself in a live stream, DJ Akademiks mentioned that his statements were misunderstood. The podcaster added that he had provided emotional and financial support to NourGxd previously and didn't want to continue supporting PlaqueBoyMax.

Akademiks claimed that PlaqueBoyMax didn't do enough to help the 15-year-old.

Twitch streamer NourGxd shared his side of the controversy with DJ Akademiks during an interview with Scru Face Jean. The Twitch streamer said that the podcaster's comments were "disgusting" and "truly uncomfortable".

Scru Face Jean mentioned that he was unsure about releasing the interview as it called for the involvement of law enforcement and NourGxd's guardians.

