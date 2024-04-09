"WTF going on in rap": DJ Akademiks slams J. Cole for apologizing to Kendrick Lamar for releasing recent diss track

The ongoing tiff between Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole seems to be at an end as of now, following the latter's apology to Lamar during his performance at the Dreamville Festival on March 7.

Now, streamer DJ Akademiks, who is well-known for his opinions on the world of hip-hop, has addressed the matter, saying:

“J. Cole apologized to Kendrick Lamar. WTF going on in rap... [He] violated u... u retaliated and u apologized. Kendrick might be right, aint no Big 3. It’s just BIG HIM. WTF.”

J. Cole reportedly dissed Kendrick Lamar on his track, 7 Minute Drill, released on April 5, as part of his new project, Might Delete Later. However, at his Dreamville Festival performance, the rapper apologized for the same, saying:

"I'm so proud of that project except for one part. It’s one part of that sh*t that makes me feel like, man that’s the lamest sh*t I did in my f*cking life, right? And I know this is not what a lot of people want to hear.”

DJ Akademiks posted a series of tweets expressing his disappointment in J. Cole for apologizing to Kendrick Lamar

The streamer took to X on April 8 to slam the North Carolina rapper for his decision to apologize. Akademiks posted a series of tweets, repeatedly expressing both disbelief and disappointment.

Cole’s bars in 7 Minute Drill were reportedly a response to Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s single, Like That. In Lamar’s lyrics, he distanced himself from the “Big 3” of rap, which included Cole, Drake, and himself. Thus, according to Akademiks, by apologizing, J. Cole has only proved Lamar right, and confirmed that there is no Big 3, only the one, i.e. Kendrick Lamar.

The streamer went on to say that if Drake were to apologize to Lamar, he would be done with rap and switch to country music:

“If Drake [apologizes] to Kendrick Lamar, I’m done with rap. Imma cover and only listen to country music. Drake might have to diss J. Cole just for [the] f**k of it. How the hell we in a fight and [you] apologizing to the OPPS? WTF.”

Akademiks' tweets on the matter (Image via X/@Akademiks)

Akademiks also went on to replace J Cole from the Big 3 with the Mask Off rapper, Future. He added that Cole is now eliminated from all future discourse on rap.

"The Big 3 from now on is Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Future. J. Cole [is] eliminated from all Hip-Hop conversations. Apologizing for dissing a n*gga who violated [you]… is not Hip-Hop.”

The Off The Record podcaster kept posting about Cole and his disappointment:

Akademiks called out Cole for apologizing (Image via X/@Akademiks)

This is not the first time Akademiks has voiced such controversial opinions. The podcaster was recently involved in a feud with Meek Mill over allegations against Diddy. He has also picked fights with Vic Mensa, Nicki Minaj, and Yung Miami.

The feud between Lamar, J. Cole, and Drake started in 2023, after Cole and Drake collaborated on the song, First Person Shooter. In the song, Cole says,

"Love when they argue the hardest MC. Is it K. Dot [Kendrick]? Is it Aubrey [Drake]? Or me? We the big three, like we started a league."

Kendrick Lamar distanced himself from the above mentioned “big three,” saying:

“Motherf*ck the big three, n*gga, it's just big me”

The song 7 Minute Drill was a response to this diss. In it, Cole seemingly hit back, saying:

"I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing. You want some attention, it come with extensions. He [Lamar] still doing shows but fell off like The Simpsons."

Kendrick Lamar has not responded to the apology yet, and it remains to be seen whether it will be in person or in another diss track.