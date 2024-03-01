"Gangsta my ass": Netizens roast Meek Mill after DJ Akademiks accuses him of swatting amid the Diddy controversy

The ongoing feud between DJ Akademiks and Meek Mill has taken a bizarre turn. The podcaster accused the All Eyes on You rapper of allegedly calling the police on him after Akademiks claimed that Meek Mill is a redacted name in a lawsuit against Diddy that alleged the two rappers engaged in a sexual relationship.

The duo has been involved in a heated social media exchange after Akademiks remarked on the recent sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. After a series of back and forths where both Akademiks and Mill accused each other of “bunny hopping” and threatened physical violence, it seems to have culminated in getting the police involved.

The latest reveal of Mill allegedly calling the cops on the podcast host has amused netizens, with many calling out the rapper for being a hypocrite.

DJ Akademiks claims Meek Mill called the cops on him while livestreaming

On March 1, DJ Akademiks, also known as Ak, went live to discuss the ongoing beef with Meek Mill. In the middle of the livestream, Ak claimed the police were at his door and blamed Meek for calling them.

Around the 52:20 mark of the livestream, he said,

"I think this bitch-ass n***a Meek Mill done sent the cops to my house. I don't know if you hear my dogs, the police is outside my house now. You see, that's what I'm telling you about a n***a like Meek, bruh. If he was really bout to do nothing, he would have never tweeted it, bruh. He got the police outside myfucking house."

Ak continues,

"This n***a got police at my house now. You over here tweeting you want my address, of course police is coming to my house. What the f**k isyou doing?"

He comes back fuming after checking the door, and he announces that he is sure Mill is responsible for this.

"If Meek Mill didn't snitch on me, I swear I'm done with rap. All that gangsta shit n***as is talking, sent police to my crib."

The Internet’’s reaction to this reveal has been a mixed one. Many mocked Meek Mill for resorting to swatting despite claiming to be “gangsta” and anti-establishment. Several others also pointed out how dangerous calling the police on a black man could be, given the current political state.

He was also called a snitch, and many said his actions prove his rap career is a lie. While some questioned the claim's authenticity, others speculated about the potential legal consequences of such an act. Here are some of the reactions to this incident:

The issue started on February 26, 2024, when Diddy’s former producer, Rodney Jones, filed a 70-page lawsuit against Combs at the Federal District Court in Manhattan. It was alleged that he and multiple other rappers were coerced into engaging in sexual activities with Diddy in exchange for Grammy nominations.

While Meek Mill was not identified by name, a "Rapper 5" was mentioned, who was from Philadelphia and was a former boyfriend of Nicki Minaj. Here is where DJ Akademiks got involved. He speculated that the rapper was Mill, and the news spread like wildfire.

In response to this allegation, Mill hit back, calling Akademiks "an alcoholic fully powered by the white man." He even asked for Akademiks' address, suggesting he was ready to pull up the media personality. Mill allegedly involved law enforcement after getting hold of the podcast host’s address.

As netizens continue to roast Meek Mill and dissect the details of this ongoing feud, one thing is clear: the drama is far from over.