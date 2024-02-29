"Not very well advised": ‘Heathenism’ meaning explained as Meek Mill gets trolled over new EP amid Diddy drama

Recently, rapper Meek Mill’s name made headlines after former Diddy producer and videographer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a 73-page lawsuit against the Bad Boy label executive. As per XXL Magazine, which obtained court documents, a section read as follows, “Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in s*xual intercourse with Rapper 5 [redacted]…”

As per the footnote mentioned in the lawsuit, Rapper 5 was described as “a Philadelphia Rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.” In the wake of this revelation, the media and netizens connected the dots and speculated that it was a reference to Meek Mill, who is indeed from Philadelphia and dated the Anaconda rapper from 2014 to 2016.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill dropped his latest independent EP, Heathenism. For those unaware, the term ‘heathenism’ refers to paganism, as per Merriam-Webster. It is a modern Pagan religion that researchers of religious studies consider to be a new faith-based movement.

Regardless, the album's title and the time of its release are now drawing criticism and trolls on the internet. An X user with the handle @Slakonbothsides even mentioned that the EP is “not very well advised.”

“Kudos to the team around him”: Internet shades Meek Mill for his latest album

In the early hours of February 29, rapper Meek Mill released his EP Heathenism independently, which according to Hip Hop N More has 5 songs. The names of the songs are Came from the Bottom, Times Like This, Whatever I Want (ft. Fivio Foreign), Big Boy, and Giving Chanel (ft. Future).

The album is currently charting at the top of Spotify and Apple Music among other music apps. However, its title is now being deemed controversial by social media users.

Not only that, but netizens are now criticizing the rapper for releasing the EP amidst the latest Diddy lawsuit, which reportedly alludes to his name.

Meanwhile, in the face of the controversy, Mill posted on X, “Y’all really want me to go full heathenism, huh?” thus dragging the matter forward. Here are some of the ridicule and criticisms under Meek’s post on X and elsewhere on the platform.

It is noteworthy that Meek Mill has defended himself against the Diddy lawsuit claims. Initially, he took to Instagram and shared a quote that read, “I’m not embarrassed by anything I’ve been through. It might be a tea for y’all, but it is a Testimony for me.”

Later, he continued doing the same via a series of posts on X. In one post, he asked for an actual copy of the suit, while in another he claimed that the lawsuit may be “compute-generated” and its authenticity needs to be verified. He also warned his fans that there was going to be a lot of “bad press” about him and that he would go against the system if the need arose.

Besides, he threatened social media influencer and podcaster DJ Akademiks, who was one of the first to have allegedly leaked parts of the lawsuit in a video and identified Rapper 5 as Mills. In response, Meek called him out as an “alcoholic” and claimed he was “powered by the White Man.”

In other posts, he said that the controversy surrounding his name recently was another way to disrupt the hip-hop community and stated that he was neither gay nor a snitch and that the stuff going around was “fake.”

He also offered to donate 10 percent of his music earnings to the Philadelphia school system by getting in touch with the governor and asking his fans for support.

Notably, Meek Mills was not the only alleged redacted name in the lawsuit. As per Uproxx, an R&B singer’s name was also redacted and was identified as 6 and the footnote for it read, “He performed at the Superbowl and had a successful Vegas residency.” The Internet speculates that the plaintiff referred to Usher in this context. Stevie J’s name was openly mentioned in the legal filings.