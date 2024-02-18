When was Usher on The Bold and the Beautiful? All you need to know

Usher Raymond IV, the famous music superstar, decided to try something different and appeared on the popular soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful. It was back in 1998, when Usher was at the top of his music game. At the time, he took on the role of Raymond King for a short but memorable nine-episode storyline.

As The Bold and the Beautiful progressed, Usher's character got caught up in a love triangle, which made things more interesting in the dramatic story. Usher showed his skills as both a singer and an actor, proving he's a versatile artist. His time on the soap opera proves he's always up for trying new things in his career.

Even though Usher didn't stay on the show for long, he made a lasting impression on The Bold and the Beautiful fans, establishing himself not just as a singer, but an entertainer. More recently, he performed at the Halftime Show for Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024.

Who did Usher play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character explored

Usher played the role of Raymond King in The Bold and the Beautiful. Raymond King was introduced as a singer on the show, who ended up getting tangled in a love story with Amber Moore, one of the main characters of the show.

As the story developed, Raymond showed up to complicate things by getting involved with Amber's boyfriend, C.J., which made the soap opera even more interesting. Usher's character was a part of all the drama, showing off his acting skills and musical talent.

Raymond appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful for just nine episodes and won over the audience. Even though he was a part of the soap opera very briefly, Usher's performance as Raymond King left quite an impression on his fans.

More about Usher's recent activities

Usher's latest album, Coming Home, is bringing him back into the spotlight, chronicling his journey from being married to being single. More recently, during his performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, he wowed everyone with his classic songs and compelling stage presence.

Usher also did a residency in Las Vegas called My Way and managed to sell out 100 shows in a row. He even teamed up with BTS's Jung Kook for a remix of Standing Next to You that came out in December 2023.

Usher just tied the knot with his girlfriend of many years, Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea, at Vegas Weddings. The wedding happened on February 11, 2024, right after his Super Bowl performance.

The musician's time on the popular soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful is something fans love about his varied career. Even though he is no longer part of the show, viewers can still see his acting on streaming sites or when they replay the classic episodes.

