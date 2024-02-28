Why is Meek Mill trending on X? Diddy court documents revelation sparks wild reactions online

Meek Mill began trending on X after he was inadvertently dragged into a lawsuit against Sean’ Diddy’ Combs. On Monday, February 26, 2024, Diddy’s former producer, Lil Rod, aka Rodney Jones, filed a 70-page lawsuit against Combs at the Federal District Court in Manhattan.

Court documents reviewed by Peoples Gazette Nigeria detailed allegations of s*xual assault, drug dealing, and coercive s*xual activities that Lil Rod was allegedly forced to endure while he was employed by Bad Boy Records founder.

In the lawsuit, Rod alleged he and multiple other rappers were coerced into engaging in the activities in exchange for Grammy nominations and awards. Furthermore, Rod claimed Diddy engaged in intercourse with another male rapper, only identified as Rapper 5, from Philadelphia and a former boyfriend to rapper Nicki Minaj.

While the lawsuit did not identify the rapper 5, fans online allege the description matches Meek Mill since he is from Philadelphia and had dated Nicki Minaj. The allegations stemmed from American Podcaster and internet Personality DJ Akademiks, who delved into the court document and seemingly inferred the same, HotNew Hip Hop reported. As the speculation intensified, rapper Meek Mill began trending on X.

Meek Mills' alleged association in Diddy lawsuit sparks wild reactions online

Lil Rod’s allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder detailed in a lawsuit have sparked wild reactions online. The court documents alleged Diddy had disclosed he had intercourse “with rapper5 (Redacted), R&B singer6 (Redacted), and Stevie J.”

According to HotNewHipHop, American podcaster and internet personality DJ Akademiks, who delved into the document, said the pages mention rapper 5, “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.”

Shortly after, fans online theorized this description matched Meek Mill, who is from Philadelphia and had dated Minaj. The speculation triggered a volley of wild reactions online.

Citing the lawsuit, Akademiks also claimed the other artist, identified as Rapper 6, performed at the Super Bowl and hosted a successful Las Vegas residency. This, according to HotNewHipHop, has led fans to allege rapper 6 is Usher, who recently performed at Superbowl 2024 and had a residency in Vegas.

Diddy denies allegations in the lawsuit

According to Peoples Gazette Nigeria, the latest lawsuit against Diddy filed by former producer Lil Rod accused him of s*xual misconduct and coercing him and other artists to sleep with the rapper in exchange for Grammy nominations and awards.

Rod alleged Diddy, on several occasions, groped his “anus and crotch without consent. He also claimed Diddy forced him into engaging in homos*xual acts by exploiting his admiration of Stevie J. The lawsuit, seeking $30 million, alleged Diddy showed a video of Stevie J having intercourse with a caucasian male and was told,

“This is a normal practice in the music industry, look even Stevie J is doing it.”

The court document stated the plaintiff also attached a screenshot of the alleged video in the lawsuit. According to HotNewHipHop, in response to the lawsuit, Diddy denied the claims and said:

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

Diddy was first accused of s*xual assault last year by ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura, who sued him for $30 million. However, she swiftly settled the suit for an undisclosed sum. Meek Mill has yet to respond to online allegations.