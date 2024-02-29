Andrew Tate reacts to alleged Diddy-Meek Mill relationship, drags Usher into conversation

Andrew Tate recently took to X to react to the controversy surrounding rapper Diddy (real name Sean John Combs), who was accused by his former producer of pressuring him as well as rapper Meek Mill.

According to the producer, he and Mill were pressured by Diddy into performing sexual acts with him in exchange for Grammy nominations and awards.

Tate weighed in on the controversial situation by reacting to an older post of his. In December 2023, 'Cobra' wrote on X:

"I am the most famous man in the world and avoid speaking to famous people because they're all gay and weird."

He recently replied to the post, stating:

"So P Diddy was having s*x with Meek Mill and Usher?"

Check out Andrew Tate's X posts here:

Recently, legal documents that were previously redacted revealed that both Mill and Usher were named in the lawsuit. While it's unclear how and to what extent Usher is involved, Tate appears to be suggesting that he was one of Diddy's victims.

While a lot of information isn't publicly available yet, some YouTubers have discovered alleged redacted legal documents where Diddy has confessed to being involved with Mill.

Andrew Tate criticizes big weddings, says they are for "big pasts they want to wipe away"

Andrew Tate recently reacted to a lengthy post on X that suggested that big weddings are preferred by more promiscuous women. The post read:

"If you observe, virgin girls usually want and have no problem with a low key wedding ceremony but these ones with multiple body counts want a grand wedding ceremony. Usually to show off to her multiple exes that even though they piped and swiped her, your fellow man is taking me with a grand wedding. And to flex on all those decent girls that despite her promiscuity she has still entered marriage. Always a tell tell sign if your woman wants a grand wedding. The more the damage, the more the expenditure to mask the damage Learn OR perish!!!

Tate replied:

"Facts. Big wedding for big pasts they want to wipe away."

Andrew and his younger brother Tristan have regularly expressed opinions that are considered misogynistic, and have targeted a specific demographic in their rise to fame. With this response, it appears that 'Cobra' still holds similar opinions.