“They still not lying”: Internet reacts to Diddy’s lawyer claiming two minors in new lawsuit are actually adults

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of sexual assault and drugs. Reader's discretion is advised.

P Diddy, the American rapper, was sued on Monday, February 26, 2024, in federal court by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. He was accused of sexually harassing, drugging, and threatening Jones for more than a year.

The lawsuit also stated that there were "screenshots" from gatherings hosted at Diddy, born Sean Combs’, homes along with his son Justin, that had underage girls and sex workers. However, the rapper's lawyer, Shawn Holley, has now claimed that two of the girls mentioned in the court filings are not underage, as per Complex.

Expand Tweet

Netizens are giving their opinions on the subject. They believe that the alleged victims are speaking the truth, even if the lawyer said about reported underage girls as adults.

Diddy's lawyer claims women in the latest lawsuit are not minors

Sean Love Combs, professionally known as P Diddy, has been accused of several sexual misconducts, including four women who have made allegations of SA against him. In November 2023, actress Casandra Ventura said Combs, his ex-boyfriend, physically abused her and forced her to sleep with male sex workers, as per Rolling Stone.

The rapper was most recently accused by Rodney Jones, a music producer, of unsolicited groping and sexual touching when they worked together. As per BBC, he lived and traveled with Combs from September 2022 to November 2023. The producer has since recorded hours of video and audio of Combs, his staff, and others “engaging in serious illegal activity.”

The allegations also include that Combs forced Jones to procure sex workers and pressured him to engage in acts with them and others. The rapper allegedly gave laced alcoholic drinks to people who attended parties at his residences. His son, Justin Combs, was also present at such events along with underage girls, as per NBC.

Sean Comb's lawyer, Shawn Holley, has since denied the accusations, claiming two women who appeared in the lawsuit's screenshots are in their 30s, as per The Los Angeles Times. The photos of the father and son partying with the alleged minors are presented in the 74-page lawsuit.

One of the women's faces was redacted in the documents. According to Complex, Diddy's attorney obtained the blacked-out version of a photo and claimed the woman in the picture “appear[ed] to be Justin’s significant other, Stephanie Rao.”

Another woman, Chelsea, alleged that her photo was included in Jones’s lawsuit. She expressed that the court filings mislabeled her as a minor when she was a 33-year-old mother. As per Complex, she proved it was her by showing a picture of herself wearing the same outfit that was seen in the lawsuit image. Chelsea has claimed the picture in question was taken last year.

Some netizens wondered about Diddy's orientation, while some pointed out that the focus of the lawsuit should be on the alleged underage girls and not Diddy's sexuality. The debate stemmed from people claiming the man mentioned as one of the rapper's sexual partners was Meek Mill. Some of the reactions are given below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Responding to the lawsuit filed in a New York court, a lawyer for Sean claimed that all allegations were "pure fiction," as per BBC. Attorney, Shawn Holley, added that,

"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

Jones's attorneys pointed out a specific section in the lawsuit that has since gone viral. The producer specifically claimed Diddy had a sexual relationship with a rapper from Philadelphia who dated Nicki Minaj. As per Rolling Stone, some netizens narrowed it down to Meek Mill, who has since denied the claims.

Jones is seeking $30 million in damages, as per NBC.