"I'd quit if I was his lawyer": SA lawsuit filed against Diddy by former male employee prompts wild reactions online

Sean Combs, AKA Diddy, has yet again made his way into the headlines after a former male employee accused him of sexual assault. In his complaint, Rodney Jones claimed that he worked as a producer and videographer for Diddy, and the incident of harassment took place between September 2022 and November 2023.

Jones claimed that Diddy often touched his genitals and walked around naked in front of the producer. He also claimed that the rapper often asked Rodney to procure sex workers and pressured him to get involved in the acts.

At the same time, he also stated that during this time, Combs was involved in many illegal activities, including serving spiked drinks to guests who came for parties at his home, as reported by Pitchfork. However, despite the proofs, Diddy’s attorney, Shawn Holley, once again denied all the accusations by Jones, as she said:

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that were pure fiction and did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.”

However, as soon as the news made its way on social media, it garnered a lot of response from the masses, as one even commented and said how they would have “quit” the job if they were the rapper’s lawyer.

Social media users lash out at Sean Combs (Image via @theshaderoom/ Instagram)

Social media users’ reactions explored as Diddy gets slammed by another assault lawsuit

Diddy landed into controversy for the first time at the end of 2023 when his former girlfriend, Cassie, accused him of sexual and physical assault. While Cassie decided to settle the case in just 2-3 days, the accusations opened the doors for many others to also sue the rapper for sexual harassment.

From rape to spiking their drink to forcefully clicking their nude images, many women have stepped up against Diddy with their own shocking incidents and stories. At the same time, Combs has always denied the allegations. However, this time, a man who had previously worked for Diddy accused him of the same, and this drew a lot of backlash and criticism from the rapper.

As an Instagram account, @TheShadeRoom posted about the same on social media, here is how the masses reacted:

Jones has demanded $30 million from the rapper and has also named Combs’ son, Justin, along with other staff members like his chief of staff, Kristina, and Universal Music Group CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge, among many others as defendants, as reported by Rollingstone.