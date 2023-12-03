"Tis the season of suing": Netizens react to Lil Wayne facing a lawsuit by former security guard over alleged shooting threat

Lil Wayne's former security guard Carlos Christian recently filed a lawsuit against the singer, for allegedly threatening, assaulting, and battering him while reportedly waving a semi-automatic gun at him about two years ago. The Mirror singer allegedly asked the guard to leave his house, but the man chose to use the bathroom before the musician reportedly pulled out a gun. The guard then left and called the police from the security hut.

According to Rolling Stones, Lil Wayne allegedly accused the security officer of clicking pictures and distributing them to the media.

The news came to light online when The Shade Room posted about it. Once this information went viral, social media users flocked to the comment section of the post and shared their reactions to the same.

Netizens have mixed reactions to alleged incident involving Lil Wayne and his former security guard

According to reports by Rolling Stones, Lil Wayne, who is back from his tour, is being sued by his former security guard, Christian, who claimed that the rapper hit him in the ear and pointed a gun at him in December 2021.

The security guard recalled the events when he reported the incident to the police, accusing the rapper of allegedly attacking him with an assault rifle after they got into a fight at the singer's house. The bodyguard further informed the cops that before Wayne reportedly pulled out the AR-15, the argument had gotten physical.

According to Radar Online, Christian also claimed that the singer "acted with malice" and "intended to cause Plaintiff injury or, alternately, despicable conduct the Defendant carried on with a willful and conscious disregard of Plaintiff's rights and safety; this conduct includes punching Plaintiff in the head while waving a semiautomatic handgun."

According to the petition, Christian further stated that he thought Wayne was about to shoot him.

Rolling Stones further reported that the documents submitted to the Los Angeles County Superior Court stated:

“It reasonably appeared to the plaintiff that (Lil Wayne) was about to carry out the threat. Plaintiff suffered severe emotional distress, requiring him to seek mental health treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) stemming directly from this incident.”

Once the news was uploaded by The Shade Room on Instagram, it soon went viral and netizens flooded the comment section as they reacted to same. The alleged incident left netizens divided as some supported Wayne while others reacted to the post with humor.

However, not everyone picked sides as several individuals chose to react to the post with humor.

As Rolling Stones reported, according to the court filings, Christian allegedly experienced emotional distress, incurred medical costs, and more as a result of the alleged assault. He is now suing Wayne to recover punitive as well as compensatory damages. Sources close to the rapper, however, had reportedly refuted the claims and asserted that the musician is not a gun owner.

Lil Wayne is yet to comment on the ongoing issue.