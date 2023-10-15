"Security guard really said 'I don't get paid enough'": Skilla Baby jumped by group as fight video goes viral 

Skilla Baby, the American rapper, was recently involved in a physical altercation with a fellow Detroit-based rapper and his crew. On October 13, videos emerged of the 25-year-old slapping a man who goes by the name of GMO Stax.

Skilla was at a fan meet taking pictures and interacting with his followers at Detroit’s Ford Field, as per HipHop Dx. The video soon went viral and people were mocking the situation of how he got attacked even with a security team in the premises.

Fans quip about Skilla's altercation. (Image via Twitter/@DailyLoud)

The Controversy rapper has since addressed the situation on his social media and called out GMO Stax for his behavior while "a pregnant lady and some kids" were present and standing close to them.

Skilla Baby's altercation with rapper GMO Stax at a fan meet

Expand Tweet

Trevon Gardner, professionally known as Skilla Baby, was at Detroit's Ford Field, the football stadium, having a meet and greet with fans. He is known as the protégé of rapper Sada Baby in the Hip Hop community.

Sada Baby is also a fellow Detroit artist who gained popularity from his song Bloxk Party, which went viral in 2018.

On October 13, 2023, videos surfaced showing the Fear of God rapper speaking at a corner of the stadium with his fans when he was approached by GMO Stax and his group. It is unclear what prompted the situation to take a more violent route.

Skilla Baby was seen slapping the fellow Detroit rapper, and then trying to run away from the crew. He was chased by the group and they started fighting in a huddle that eventually fell and the security guards broke up the altercation, as per the Hot New Hip Hop.

Fellow bystanders were seen shouting while chasing the group to film the situation. They said:

"He’s getting jumped. He getting jumped."

The video soon went viral with netizens commenting on the absurdity of the sudden blows and how the security team and staff at the Ford Feild Stadium did not intervene sooner. Many fans also supported Skilla Baby.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Skilla Baby gave his side of the story on his social media only a few hours after the clips went viral.

Expand Tweet

After the altercation with GMO Stax blew up on the internet, Skilla Baby took to his social media to talk about the incident, as per Hip Hop Dx. While gesturing to his cheek, he said:

"I got a war wound. I look like I'm part of a domestic violence. That right hook that n*gga throw is dangerous, tho. It's dangerous."

He talked about the meet & greet and how it was wrong of his fellow Detroit rapper to show up looking for a fight in front of other civilians. He added:

"This is how not gangsta ya’ll n*ggas is. Ya’ll walk up on a n*gga while he with a pregnant lady and some kids, man. Then, ya’ll walk up on me tryin’ to go [on Instagram] Live, man. Stop doin’ that sh*t. That Live sh*t is police sh*t, man."

Skilla Baby concluded the video by mocking the people who attacked him, telling them that the physical altercation would only help his career more. He said:

"Jumping me, 30 deep, only make me look bigger. Now I’m ’boutta tell ya’ll what the label ’boutta do — they ’boutta send this video of me smackin’ a n*gga, getting’ this sh*t goin’ to every vlog, man. Ya’ll ain’t doin’ nothing but making me richer."

GMO Stax has not given a statement regarding the incident.