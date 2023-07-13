How old is Chika? Rapper addresses backlash received during kidney failure announcement

Popular rapper Chika recently posted a bunch of pictures, where she was seen wearing her hospital gown, and said how she had been going through a lot due to a recent kidney failure.

Talking about how she was admitted twice for the health scare, she also shared that she spent a lot of time in the Intensive Care Unit. While the rapper was admitted to an LA Hospital, she shared pictures of herself, saying how boring it was.

However, she received a lot of backlash for her pictures, where people bashed her and claimed that she was lying about being in the ICU. Chika clapped back and said:

“You know you can spend 3 days in ICU and then get moved to the regular floor right, Please shut the f*ck up. I had kidney failure.”

Furthermore, she addressed other comments and said how she was released from the hospital, and only then did she post the pictures on her feed. The rapper, who is 26, is now back home and uploading daily stories on Instagram, where she can be seen singing.

misdemeanor @I_DropKickHoes Chika talked all that smack about TI & Tinys family kids and look, now Chika in the hospital battling kidney failure. God don’t like ugly and karma is quick and real . Oh well . Chika talked all that smack about TI & Tinys family kids and look, now Chika in the hospital battling kidney failure. God don’t like ugly and karma is quick and real . Oh well .

However, the improvement in her health did not stop netizens from commenting on Chika’s pictures, as many still mocked her and poked fun at her claims about her condition.

“Another FAILED attempt”: Reactions explored as social media users poke fun at Chika’s condition

Despite sharing photos of herself from the hospital last Sunday, revealing her battle with kidney failure, Chika faced an unfortunate wave of ridicule on social media, where many alleged that the rapper was lying about being in the ICU.

With the claims of her being in the ward, many mocked her illness by commenting on her pictures:

Social media users pick sides as the rapper shares her health update from the hospital, claiming she was in the ICU. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users pick sides as the rapper shares her health update from the hospital, claiming she was in the ICU. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users pick sides as the rapper shares her health update from the hospital, claiming she was in the ICU. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users pick sides as the rapper shares her health update from the hospital, claiming she was in the ICU. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users pick sides as the rapper shares her health update from the hospital, claiming she was in the ICU. (Image via Instagram)

However, there were also a handful of people who wished her a speedy recovery and prayed for her good health.

Social media users pick sides as the rapper shares her health update from the hospital, claiming she was in the ICU. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users pick sides as the rapper shares her health update from the hospital, claiming she was in the ICU. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users pick sides as the rapper shares her health update from the hospital, claiming she was in the ICU. (Image via Instagram)

At the moment, Chika has not responded to the accusations and backlash. However, her response to a few comments did create headlines as social media users were baffled when she posted images of herself from the hospital.

Poll : 0 votes