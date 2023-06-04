Who is Chika? Rapper takes over Twitter trends with angry rant on children, sparks hilarious reactions

Jane Chika Oranika, a 26-year-old rapper, went viral on social media for her angry rant about children while she was on a flight. One of the two kids she lashed out at, belongs to singer and songwriter, Tiny Harris’s daughter, Zonnique Pullins.

On Thursday, June 1, the rapper went on Twitter to rant about two infants, who she claimed were being noisy in first class on the flight.

Oranika said that one of the crying kids woke her from her sleep. The rapper added a thread of tweets after that talking about the incident.

Chika's aggressive rant on Twitter about the crying infants. (Image via Twitter/@WickedNFine)

She wrote that the lady next to her thought that it would be a good idea to buy herself and her twin kids first-class seats. Oranika called Zonnique’s crying daughter a “screaming b*stard”. She further added:

"I just bought $34 WiFi at 4am to call you a stupid b*tch. [P.S.], I hate you and I hope you get a paper cut between each finger tomorrow, you senseless w*nch."

However, the rapper deleted the tweets later. Zonnique then took to Twitter on June 3 to share a video of the two kids on the airplane and made a sarcastic jab at the rapper.

baby spice @Zonnique you should of just sat there and been mad babe..she sky priority af🤭 wait I’m in tearssss not chika boo was mad my child was cutting up in first classyou should of just sat there and been mad babe..she sky priority af🤭 wait I’m in tearssss not chika boo was mad my child was cutting up in first class😭😭😭😭 you should of just sat there and been mad babe..she sky priority af🤭 https://t.co/PJpGE3zRUU

Netizens slam Chika's abusive rant

Many found it quite amusing how the Alabama-based rapper hurled her airplane tirade at a kid.

Some mentioned that she had past records of talking about little Black kids in a derogatory manner and making fun of them. Several people were angry at the rapper because of the vile words she used for the little kids.

𖦹•Mark Lee’s Sneaky Link•𖦹 @SunshowerFro baby spice @Zonnique you should of just sat there and been mad babe..she sky priority af🤭 wait I’m in tearssss not chika boo was mad my child was cutting up in first classyou should of just sat there and been mad babe..she sky priority af🤭 wait I’m in tearssss not chika boo was mad my child was cutting up in first class😭😭😭😭 you should of just sat there and been mad babe..she sky priority af🤭 https://t.co/PJpGE3zRUU Why Chika always got beef with Black children? Specifically Black little girls? twitter.com/Zonnique/statu… Why Chika always got beef with Black children? Specifically Black little girls? twitter.com/Zonnique/statu…

i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! @SUCKAW0RLD chika love talking down and belittling black children and specifically little black girls. y’all don’t find that questionable at all? chika love talking down and belittling black children and specifically little black girls. y’all don’t find that questionable at all? https://t.co/akcungVPOg

Will Smith Slapped Me @AshleyShyMiller baby spice @Zonnique you should of just sat there and been mad babe..she sky priority af🤭 wait I’m in tearssss not chika boo was mad my child was cutting up in first classyou should of just sat there and been mad babe..she sky priority af🤭 wait I’m in tearssss not chika boo was mad my child was cutting up in first class😭😭😭😭 you should of just sat there and been mad babe..she sky priority af🤭 https://t.co/PJpGE3zRUU Wait!!!!!! The mama was Zonnique?! Tiny and T.I’s child?! Chika went on a rant about her babies?! OMG!!! twitter.com/zonnique/statu… Wait!!!!!! The mama was Zonnique?! Tiny and T.I’s child?! Chika went on a rant about her babies?! OMG!!! twitter.com/zonnique/statu… https://t.co/ZLh8JJHvhl

Melech. @MelechThomas TI loading up on multi-syllabic words to misuse in his response to Chika: TI loading up on multi-syllabic words to misuse in his response to Chika: https://t.co/AhKCO2YSMs

i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! @SUCKAW0RLD chika when she has to take accountability and admit that she’s wrong in a situation: chika when she has to take accountability and admit that she’s wrong in a situation: https://t.co/Z7u1j0HYLg

C☆RIS @vrtua1vamp chika getting dragged left and right… oh I prayed for times like this chika getting dragged left and right… oh I prayed for times like this https://t.co/uaSUbk6eVX

Aya 𑁥౿ @ziarastar who the hell is chika and why she hating on black children ??? who the hell is chika and why she hating on black children ??? https://t.co/sLsqOCh2bs

𖦹•Mark Lee’s Sneaky Link•𖦹 @SunshowerFro Just a reminder that this isn’t the first or second time that Chika has attacked Black children, specifically Black little girls. This is just one example. Just a reminder that this isn’t the first or second time that Chika has attacked Black children, specifically Black little girls. This is just one example. https://t.co/jOX9wmjQ9x

The rapper later took to Instagram stories and spoke about the matter. She mentioned that she was having a manic episode and that she was seeing a therapist, adding that if she had not lashed out at the kids, she could have had a panic attack.

However, netizens said that her mental health issues were not an excuse for her to behave in a manner that was abusive to children.

‏ً @mynamekaye chika needs to understand that mental illness isn’t an excuse to be a horrible person chika needs to understand that mental illness isn’t an excuse to be a horrible person

Get Her, Jade! @keatingssixth We can have sympathy for marginalizations Chika experiences while realizing she brought this upon herself.



“She wouldn’t be getting dragged like this if she—“ you probably right. But anyone talking about little Black kids the way she did SHOULD be held accountable like this. We can have sympathy for marginalizations Chika experiences while realizing she brought this upon herself.“She wouldn’t be getting dragged like this if she—“ you probably right. But anyone talking about little Black kids the way she did SHOULD be held accountable like this.

𖠌 ᵐʳ ᵐᵘⁿᶜʰ @fuhtrue atp Chika is a troubled individual that needs to unplug n seek intensive mental health care or she just gon keep getting dragged atp Chika is a troubled individual that needs to unplug n seek intensive mental health care or she just gon keep getting dragged https://t.co/PjRepcoQOK

Some people fat-shamed the rapper and left some racist remarks at her for being Black, but got criticized for bringing one's appearance and race into the fiasco.

☽ @heyitsdime Chika wrong as two left shoes but i’m noticing a lot of people using that as a reason to be colorist Chika wrong as two left shoes but i’m noticing a lot of people using that as a reason to be colorist

Clitaurus @Epithymia__ Making fun of Chika's looks isn't gonna solve her internal issues. Making fun of Chika's looks isn't gonna solve her internal issues.

LEX @alexisoatman It is possible to hold multiple truths at once. Chika has a reputation for being nasty. She constantly throws the rock and hides her hand. Her flight tirade was out of line. That being said, the colorist and fatphobic comments regarding her appearance are absolutely wrong. It is possible to hold multiple truths at once. Chika has a reputation for being nasty. She constantly throws the rock and hides her hand. Her flight tirade was out of line. That being said, the colorist and fatphobic comments regarding her appearance are absolutely wrong.

Chika Oranika released her first single in 2020

Oranika was born in 1997 to Nigerian-American parents. She had a knack for slam poetry from a young age.

After dropping out of the University of South Alabama, from 2016 onward, she became an observant and insightful performing artist as well as a lyricist. In 2017, her poetry album, Full Bloom, was released.

In 2018, the rapper earned millions of online views on her freestyle critique of Ye aka Kanye West. Chika used Ye’s beat from Jesus Walks, his 2004 single, to critique the 45-year-old rapper. In April 2020, Oranika’s debut single, No Squares, was released and she also performed at the Coachella.

Later, the rapper also made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The rapper deals with themes of body positivity and social injustice in her lyrics.

