Who is Chika? Rapper takes over Twitter trends with angry rant on children, sparks hilarious reactions

Jane Chika Oranika, a 26-year-old rapper, went viral on social media for her angry rant about children while she was on a flight. One of the two kids she lashed out at, belongs to singer and songwriter, Tiny Harris’s daughter, Zonnique Pullins.
On Thursday, June 1, the rapper went on Twitter to rant about two infants, who she claimed were being noisy in first class on the flight.
Oranika said that one of the crying kids woke her from her sleep. The rapper added a thread of tweets after that talking about the incident.
She wrote that the lady next to her thought that it would be a good idea to buy herself and her twin kids first-class seats. Oranika called Zonnique’s crying daughter a “screaming b*stard”. She further added:
"I just bought $34 WiFi at 4am to call you a stupid b*tch. [P.S.], I hate you and I hope you get a paper cut between each finger tomorrow, you senseless w*nch."
However, the rapper deleted the tweets later. Zonnique then took to Twitter on June 3 to share a video of the two kids on the airplane and made a sarcastic jab at the rapper.
Netizens slam Chika's abusive rant
Many found it quite amusing how the Alabama-based rapper hurled her airplane tirade at a kid.
Some mentioned that she had past records of talking about little Black kids in a derogatory manner and making fun of them. Several people were angry at the rapper because of the vile words she used for the little kids.
The rapper later took to Instagram stories and spoke about the matter. She mentioned that she was having a manic episode and that she was seeing a therapist, adding that if she had not lashed out at the kids, she could have had a panic attack.
However, netizens said that her mental health issues were not an excuse for her to behave in a manner that was abusive to children.
Some people fat-shamed the rapper and left some racist remarks at her for being Black, but got criticized for bringing one's appearance and race into the fiasco.
Chika Oranika released her first single in 2020
Oranika was born in 1997 to Nigerian-American parents. She had a knack for slam poetry from a young age.
After dropping out of the University of South Alabama, from 2016 onward, she became an observant and insightful performing artist as well as a lyricist. In 2017, her poetry album, Full Bloom, was released.
In 2018, the rapper earned millions of online views on her freestyle critique of Ye aka Kanye West. Chika used Ye’s beat from Jesus Walks, his 2004 single, to critique the 45-year-old rapper. In April 2020, Oranika’s debut single, No Squares, was released and she also performed at the Coachella.
Later, the rapper also made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The rapper deals with themes of body positivity and social injustice in her lyrics.