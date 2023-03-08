Metro Boomin net worth: Producer's fortune explored as he sells part of his catalog for $70 million

Metro Boomin, a well-known DJ and record producer, recently sold a portion of his catalog to Shamrock Capital for $70 million. The investment company has previously acquired Dr. Dre's music assets for $200 million.

Musical stars like Juice Wrld, Future, and Dr.Dre have also sold their catalogs in the past, and this deal is a result of the same, proving that investors are starting to see the genre as valuable to the catalogs of artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, and Justin Bieber.

As for the deal, neither Boomin nor Shamrock's representatives have made any comments. At the beginning of February 2023, Shamrock stated that it was planning to spend around $600 million to take over the film, TV, music, video, game, and sports rights.

Metro Boomin has earned a lot from his career in the music industry

Metro Boomin has accumulated a lot of wealth from his work as a record producer and DJ (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Metro Boomin has released two albums and 12 singles so far. His successful career in the music industry has contributed a lot to his overall earnings, and according to CelebrityNetWorth, the 29-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $16 million.

He owns a house in Bell Canyon, California, which he purchased for $4.9 million in March 2022. He has gained recognition for his collaborations with several faces from the music industry, like Nicki Minaj, Ludacris, Trinidad James, Gunna, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Young Scooter, and others.

Future and he has worked together frequently on a variety of tracks. In 2013, he released his debut mixtape, 19 & Boomin, which included several singles. He has been the executive producer of the mixtape titled Monster by Future and the single I Won.

After producing many singles and working on collaborations with several musical stars, he revealed on Instagram that he retired from rapping in 2018. He eventually announced that he would release his first album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes. The album reached the top of the US Billboard 200 and US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums (Billboard).

His most recent album, Heroes & Villains, was released in December 2022. It was also a sequel to his first album. The album featured 15 singles, and just like his debut album, this one also reached the top spot on the US Billboard 200 and US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums (Billboard).

Metro Boomin is also known for collaborating with 21 Savage on two albums, Without Warning and Savage Mode II. He also collaborated with Big Sean on Double or Nothing, released in 2017. He has received various accolades at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, and Grammy Awards.

