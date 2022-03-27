"Never had this conversation with her": Nicki Minaj denounces Remy Ma's statement on their longstanding beef

Nicki Minaj recently responded to Remy Ma’s comments on the Drink Champs podcast. Remy spoke about her feud with Nicki during the three-hour sit-down and how it eventually caught her off guard.

Responding to Remy’s words, Nicki wrote,

“He must be misunderstanding what she saying to him. Did he say? ‘This is you telling her that?’ For the record, I’ve never had this conversation with her or anyone.”

What did Remy Ma say about Nicki Minaj?

While appearing on the Drink Champs podcast, the rapper told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ DJ EFN:

“We had conversations, regular conversations. I never saw that one coming, because I felt like we had a conversation with her, because I’ve been in this predicament before, where I was the girl just coming in […]”

She continued and said that she always felt like anything she said, people would say she was talking about Nicki Minaj, and if Minaj said anything, people would think she was talking about her. They eventually agreed never to talk about each other.

When N.O.R.E. asked her if she told that to Minaj, she said:

“Conversations. This is not even telling her. It’s like a conversation – a back-and-forth. I feel like any woman, you’re supposed to feel like you’re a shit. What you’re supposed to do? Get on a song and be, like, ‘Yeah, I’m number 2, or I’m number 3?’ No. You’re supposed to talk like you’re that b***h and you’re the s**t. Just never let it get there. And it was just certain s**t that transpired behind the scenes, messages that I seen, that I know wasn’t fabricated. And I was just like, ‘Nah’”.

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma have been targeting each other since 2006 (Images via Marco Piraccini and Derek White/Getty Images)

In another interview with Hollywood Unlocked in 2019, Remy claimed that after being released from prison, she and Minaj agreed not to get into a fight with each other anywhere. However, the former broke the agreement, leading to the release of a track titled ShETHER, aimed at Minaj. She said:

“What led up to the whole ‘ShETHER’ thing was I just kept hearing so many things behind the scenes and I didn’t understand. Why would you do this to me? I was already annoyed at everything that was going on. I was like, ‘Yo, as long as this is the way it is, nobody – not just me – no women are going to be able to succeed as long as this is how it is. If you don’t sound like this, if you don’t look like this, if you’re not bowing down to her, we’re never gonna get nowhere.”

Remy also said that when she reached home, she and Nicki had a conversation where Remy said that it doesn’t matter who comments first, but it would seem like they are talking about each other.

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma’s feud has been going on since 2006 when one targeted the other on several tracks.

