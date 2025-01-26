What did DJ Akademiks say about NourGxd? Streamer hit with backlash following explicit interaction with 15-year-old

Internet personality Livingston Allen aka DJ Akademiks recently faced backlash for his controversial interaction with NourGxd, a 15-year-old Twitch streamer. Video footage of their livestream conversation was circulated on X on Thursday, January 23.

In the now-viral clips, Allen and a few other streamers were heard engaging Nour in an improper conversation that included explicit topics. Allen, 35, asked the 15-year-old while they were playing Fortnite:

"If Max said he wanted to try, try f**king a dude, will you let him f**k you?"

As NourGxd instantly told him "no", Livinston Allen proceeded to press, "Why not?" This led another individual, supposedly 'Max' to cut in and tell Nour, "If I can't f**k you I'm cutting you off." Allen then suggested a hypothetical scenario:

"Yo, suppose he's like your bro. Listen, yo, you always wanted me to be next to you. Now, I could be inside of you."

Nour, 15, laughed and told Allen he was not "gay". The other person was heard throwing a s*xually inappropriate remark at him again. In another part of the livestream, Akademiks continued to ask NourGxd if he would sleep with Max's sister.

The minor streamer responded, "No, because I'm 15." Nour further added Max's sister was above 18 and it would be "grooming" if he engaged with her s*xually.

In a separate Discord conversation, Allen asked Nour if there were any other 15-year-olds the minor could have s*xual intercourse with. Another streamer further asked NourGxd for his address, to send "str*ppers" to his house. Nour said no again, mentioning his age to suggest it would be "weird".

As these clips made the rounds on social media, netizens condemned DJ Akademiks for his behavior.

"He said he was 15 multiple times and they just kept ignoring him," wrote one X user.

"Wow this is disturbing. @Akademiks you and whoever else were talking to this kid like this have serious predatory issues you need to address. Nothing about this was funny," said another X user.

"he should actually get arrested for this," suggested one person.

"Good. Get him banned. Investigate his hard drive pls," another person said.

Some people said it was not surprising that Akademiks was a Drake supporter. They seemingly referred to the podcaster being thoroughly active during Kendrick and Drake's rap feud last year and taking Drake's side.

"As expected from a Drake glazer," commented one person.

"NOW WE KNOW WHY HE LOVE DRAKE SO MUCH," wrote another netizen.

NourGxd calls livestream with Akademiks and other streamers "truly uncomfortable"

As the clips from DJ Akademiks' livestreams with NourGxd went viral online, the 15-year-old responded to an X repost by YouTuber Scru Face Jean on Saturday, January 25. Scru Face Jean expressed disbelief over the clips and wondered if there were any chances of them being AI and not real.

NourGxd replied to his tweet, confirming the video was real, adding he knew everyone's names in that livestream. Nour wrote:

"I was wondering if we can go discord this was truly uncomfortable unnecessary and disgusting."

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks addressed the viral clips in a separate live stream and called it "a very regretful moment". He said he wasn't defending what he said during that Discord stream, adding he would use it as a "teachable moment". Allen said:

"I don't think I've came this far, built this platform to be that irresponsible."

He claimed to take accountability for the incident, saying he should do better.

