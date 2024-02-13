What did PantsAreDragon do? Allegations against popular gamer surface as 40-page doc goes viral online 

YouTube gamer and Twitch streamer PantsAreDragon has been accused of demanding explicit pictures of a minor. A former fan recently took to X to share a lengthy document of instances where the content creator was allegedly being inappropriate.

For those uninitiated, PantsAreDragon is a celebrated League of Legends gamer. Along with being popular on Twitch, he has also amassed a respectable subscriber count of nearly 900,000 on YouTube.

On February 12, the X handle @LuvLindsie took to the social networking site to share a 44-page document of screenshots where PantsAreDragon allegedly repeatedly asked Lindsie for pictures of herself and at one point indicated that he wanted inappropriate images of her when she was a minor.

Expand Tweet

“Nice t*ts”: What did PantsAreDragon say? DMs surface online amid allegations

According to Lindsie’s Google Document she shared on X, she began conversing with the streamer in April 2023 when she won a “skin code giveaway.” After the code was sent to her, the streamer, whose real name is Matthew Nguyen, allegedly continuously requested her for pictures. Some of his messages read “got more pics,” “where pic,” and “pic where,” among others.

Eventually, PantsAreDragon asked Lindsie how old she was, to which the latter responded by saying she was 18 years old. He subsequently allegedly asked her if she was a virgin.

As their conversation progressed, Lindsie began sending voice notes, to which the now 30-year-old PantsAreDragon allegedly responded by saying, “Super hot whisper.”

They lost touch a little later, in 2023. However, when they began conversing again this year, PantsAreDragon allegedly continued to ask Lindsie for pictures of herself. When she gave in and sent a picture of herself wearing swimwear by the beach, Nguyen allegedly responded by saying, “nice t*ts.” At one point, the content creator allegedly asked Lindsie if she would get s*xually involved with him for a “diamond” in a game.

Expand Tweet

After time passed, the YouTuber allegedly asked Lindsie for pictures of herself sans clothing. Speaking about the same, Lindsie said in the Google document:

“I was kinda insulted that he wanted to see nudes after talking to me maybe a total of 30 different occasions ever. It seemed rly off. At this point I was kinda disgusted and wanted to just figure out his intentions. I LIED about what I was going to send him and I DID NOT SEND HIM NUDES OF MYSELF. I DID SAY THEY WERE MY OLD NUDES MEANING UNDERAGE BUT I JUST SENT HIM RANDOM REDDIT NUDES OF PEOPLE THAT ARE OF AGE.”

At one point, Lindsie told Nguyen that she was sending him explicit pictures of herself when she was only 15 years old, to bait him. The latter then, reportedly, demanded to see them.

Expand Tweet

After this continued, Lindsie eventually stopped talking to him completely. She shared online:

“I don't believe that asking to see any UNDERAGE nudity is okay. That is horrific and absolutely disgusting. I don't think this type of person should be held high in any community. He needs to change and get help. There is no way to justify these actions.”

Lindsie also clarified in the Google document that she is an adult. However, she told Nguyen that the nudes she had of herself were from when she was a minor, which Nguyen allegedly had no problem with.

What did PantsAreDragon say about the Google Document exposé?

The YouTuber had not released an official statement that discussed the controversy. However, he seemingly commented on one of his recent streams by saying that the screenshots were photoshopped. While showing a photoshopping tool on his screen, Nguyen said:

“You guys are just complete r*tards. The allegations aren’t true. You guys are so f**king stupid. Like, literally, some of it [screenshots] are photoshopped. It’s crazy… I saw it [Lindsie’s claims] and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s awesome.’”

Expand Tweet

Lindsie took to her X account after the social media star said that the screenshots were not real. She alleged that she was receiving a lot of negative feedback and that the issue had been difficult to deal with.

The story is currently developing.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE