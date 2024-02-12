What is Gixxer Brah charged with? YouTuber accused of reportedly recording himself speeding on a motorcycle in Colorado arrested in Texas

Gixxer Brah, also known as Rendon Dietzmann, was arrested in Denton County, Texas, on February 7 after reportedly recording himself driving from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes in September 2023. The 32-year-old Texas resident has been charged with menacing, engaging in a speeding contest, reckless endangerment, speeding 40 or more over the limit, engaging in an exhibition of speed, and driving without a number plate, as per the Denver Gazette.

This comes after the YouTuber posted a video in September 2023 titled From Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 Minutes, in which he was reportedly seen driving at a high speed and allegedly exceeding 150 mph, as per CBS News. The video was soon deleted and the investigation into the incident was conducted by the Colorado State Patrol, as reported by The New York Post.

Currently held in Denton County jail since Wednesday, YouTuber Gixxer Brah faces the prospect of being transported back to Colorado to make his first court appearance. The extradition process is actively underway, as per the Denver Gazette.

Gixxer Brah faces several charges for high-speed motorcycle ride

Rendon Dietzmann, known as Gixxer Brah on YouTube, has over 258,000 subscribers and nearly 500 videos. He is well-known for sharing high-speed motorcycle drives on highways nationwide as he makes his way through narrow gaps in traffic.

He is currently facing several charges following his arrest in Denton County, Texas. The District Attorney's statement revealed that Dietzmann was apprehended on an extraditable warrant for a range of offenses, including menacing, engaging in a speeding contest, reckless endangerment, speeding 40 or more over the limit, engaging in an exhibition of speed, and driving without a number plate, as reported by FOX News.

Troy Kessler from the Colorado State Patrol spoke to KKTV and said:

"Illegal and reckless driving behavior will not be tolerated in Colorado. We care too much for those traveling on our roadways to ignore the blatant disregard for the safety of others."

Online arrest records from the Denton County Sheriff's Office indicate an additional assault charge, which was not listed in the original warrant related to Gixxer Brah's high-speed motorcycle ride on September 28, 2023. As per the Denver Post, the Denton County jail records show that he was arrested on an assault charge.

This ride, documented in a now-deleted YouTube video, showcased Dietzmann reportedly traveling from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes, exceeding 150 mph. The drive between the two cities usually takes an hour, as per CBS News.

The Colorado State Patrol shared a statement, as per CBS and said:

"With the intention of bragging about his excessive speed from Colorado Springs to Denver, this rider recorded and posted his journey between these two cities online, including his speed and complete disregard for his safety and those around him. Numerous drivers and online viewers contacted the Colorado State Patrol regarding the incident."

Dietzmann's arrest warrant is related to a joint investigation carried out by different agencies including the Dallas Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, and El Paso County District Attorney's Office in Colorado, as reported by Denver Gazette.

Gixxer Brah's first court appearance in El Paso County is yet to be scheduled, with the extradition process set to determine the timeline of the proceedings.

