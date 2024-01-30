Watch: Viral video shows LA Woman Ali Zacharias clings to hood of speeding car after suspect steals her dog

Ali Zacharias, a woman from Los Angeles, found herself in a terrifying situation when she desperately clung to the hood of a speeding car in Southern California after her French Bulldog, Onyx, was stolen. A video capturing the incident has gone viral, bringing attention to the alarming ordeal faced by Zacharias.

The shocking event occurred on January 18 during a seemingly routine lunch outing for Zacharias and Onyx at Whole Foods in downtown Los Angeles.

Ali Zacharias expressed, "I thought I was going to die. I just was like, 'this is it.'" as reported by ABC 7 Chicago.

Ali Zacharias clings to the hood of a speeding car to save her stolen dog, Onyx

On January 18, Ali Zacharias' French Bulldog, Onyx, was snatched outside a Los Angeles Whole Foods. As she and Onyx were having lunch, a thief grabbed the dog and jumped into a car. Despite Zacharias chasing the thief, the culprits jumped into a car. Zacharias tried to stop them by standing in front of the car, but they drove forward, pushing her onto the hood. She held on to the hood as the car sped away.

"I didn't want the car to drive away, so I ran and stood in front of it. They drove into me, and I fell on top of the hood," Zacharias said. The suspects are identified as three women and one man in their mid-to-late 20s. They continued driving at up to 40 mph which caused Zacharias to eventually fall off as reported by Law & Crime.

Expand Tweet

A video of the incident showed Zacharias holding onto the hood of a white Kia Forte. The suspects' car, a newer model white Kia Forte four-door sedan with a missing hubcap.

Ali Zacharias appeals for help

According to Ali Zacharias, Onyx is a black Merle French bulldog with two distinct colored eyes and a spotted coat.

Expand Tweet

French Bulldogs, known for their popularity and high market value, have unfortunately become prime targets for theft. The prevalence of such incidents was highlighted when Lady Gaga's three dogs were stolen in 2021, drawing attention to the vulnerability of this particular breed. According to the American Kennel Club, French Bulldogs are the most stolen breed in the U.S. as reported by Law & Crime.

Zacharias shares, "I just feel lost and lonely without him. He's my buddy, he's my wingman. He goes to work with me, we do everything, and he was just suddenly gone."

To facilitate Onyx's safe return, Zacharias is offering a reward as reported by ABC 7 Chicago. She encourages anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at (877) 275-5273.