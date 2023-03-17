How expensive is a French bulldog? Life expectancy and temperament explored as most popular dog breed is announced 

In a recent announcement by the American Kennel Club, the French Bulldog breed has topped the list of America's most popular dog breeds.

With this data, this breed has now taken the place of Labrador Retriever, who ruled the list for the past 31 years and now it appears that it's perfect (Paww-rfect!) day for the French Bulldog breed. The announcement by the American Kennel Club came on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and they said that the popularity of this breed has risen in recent years.

The American Kennel Club's executive secretary, Gina DiNardo, in a press release stated,

"Frenchies are playful, adaptable, loyal and outgoing. They make wonderful companions for a variety of people, but it’s extremely important to do your research to not only find the right breed for your lifestyle, but to ensure that you’re getting a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder.”

It is to be note that earlier in 2012, French Bulldogs were the 14th most popular breed. However, they have now managed to climb to the number one ranking on the Americal Kennel Club's 2022 rankings.

It was also mentioned on the American Kennel Club's website that

"They have surged in popularity in cities across the country due to their small size and generally quiet demeanour, making them a good fit for apartments and smaller homes."

All you need to know about the life expectancy, temperament and the price of French Bulldogs

The French Bulldogs originated in the UK but started getting popular after they migrated to France in the late 80s. They are the descendants of bulldogs, who were earlier used for bull baiting.

According to the dogexpress, the cost of this breed varies from $1400 to $8,000 and it depends on which breeder you are getting it from, breed lines, colour and various other factors.

This breed of dog is known to be obedient and thus they do not require much training.

Moreover, they are popular for being family dogs and easygoing. They bark and are vocal only when they answer the door. They are known to have a gentle temperament.

Meanwhile, their life expectancy ranges from 10-12 years and are known to be the shortest-lived breed of dog, as per a study. According to a study done by Dan O'Neill at the Royal Veterinary College in Hatfield, UK, and his colleagues, derived data from 30,000 dogs and found that the French bulldogs are the shortest-lived dog breed.

Least and most popular dog breeds as per American Kennel Club

The list of the least popular dog breeds was also released by the American Kennel Club and the English Foxhounds were ranked as the least popular dog breeds in the 199 rankings.

List of the 10 least popular dog breeds of 2022 as per the American Kennel Club

English foxhounds Norwegian Lundehunds Sloughis American foxhounds Belgian Laekenois Azawakhs Harriers Sussex spaniels Cesky terriers Pyrenean shepherds

List of 10 most popular dog breeds of 2022 as per the American Kennel Club

French Bulldogs Labrador retrievers Golden retrievers German shepherd dogs Poodles Bulldogs Rottweilers Beagles Dachshunds German shorthaired pointers

The list was released by the American Kennel Club. It was founded in 1884 and they work towards recognition that comprises the AKC Foundation Stock Service (FSS) and the Miscellaneous Class.

They are a non-profit organization that is known for recognizing and sharing valid information about breeds, health, and training information about dogs.

