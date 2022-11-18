What is the 'wake me up dog' cult on TikTok? Original of viral trend explained

TikTok users are obsessed with the 'Wake me up dog,' also called 'so wake me up dog,' making it the latest cult that users are following. It refers to a still picture of a little white dog who is seen singing Avicii's Wake Me Up, using the Revive app.

The video was first uploaded by TikToker @peanut_2323 on October 17, 2022, who used the Revive app on a still image of her dog to make it seem like it was mouthing the lyrics,

"So wake me up when it's all over. When I'm wiser and I'm older."

Over the last month, the video has received 7.1 million views and 1.6 million likes.

'Wake me up dog' trend's popularity has the makings of a cult

On October 29, user @mydookiefeltsogood reposted the singing dog video with the caption, "So wake me up #dog," which gained over 230,000 views. The video soon started trending, with many users posting their versions of the video pasted into a CapCut template.

After seeing many users post the video with the dog, TikTok user @noahglenncarter urged his followers to join the 'wake me up dog' cult. To do so, fans must:

Change their profile picture to the Wake me up dog wearing a Santa hat. Follow everyone with the same profile picture. Reply to every comment that has "wake me up when it's all over." Share the video to recruit more members.

The video immediately went viral, with over 390,000 views. And whenever they spot another 'wake me up dog' cult user, they immediately comment,

"Wake me up when it’s all over."

Cults are participatory groups on TikTok in which users with similar interests can identify with each other. Cult users change their profile picture to a uniform image, follow each other, and act like a "cult." Cults are usually liked for a few weeks before TikTokers move on to something else.

Pets have previously gone viral on TikTok

Bob Parr, fondly renowned in the TikTok community as "Bob the Dog," recently went viral after he was overlooked at a New York adoption event.

On October 29, 2022, Brooklyn's Badass Animal Rescue hosted a pet adoption event in which Bob, a white terrier, was put up as well. TikToker Andrea Caceres, an illustrator, was a volunteer at the event and exchanged portraits for donations to the rescue. She posted a video on her TikTok account, @petartbyandrea, which showed the three-year-old pup being passed up by prospective owners. The video said:

"POV: you are at an adoption event and all the adoptable dogs are getting attention except for Bob, please someone get him a forever home."

The clip showed no one interacting with or playing with three-year-old Bob. The "sweetest pup" has won over millions of people, with the video garnering upwards of five million views.

"Bob the Dog" is not the only pet to take the internet by storm. In August, TikTok honored a three-legged canine who went viral after saving his family from a pack of wolves.

The family, consisting of a mother, a daughter, and three dogs, were all vacationing in Alaska when a pack of wolves attacked them. One of the dogs, Rosco, bravely fought them off and saved his family.

