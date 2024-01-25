Who is Gixxer Brah? YouTuber who traveled from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes wanted by Colorado police 

A YouTuber and motorcycle rider, Gixxer Brah, is wanted by Colorado police after his self-shot video showed the motorist traveling on Interstate 25 at speeds of 150 mph while going from Colorado Springs to Denver in just 20 minutes, which usually takes 2 hours.

In a press release, the Colorado State Patrol shared a snippet of the since-deleted YouTube video posted in September 2023 by Gixxer Brah on his channel.

According to the Denver Post, in the video, the YouTuber is seen whizzing over 150 mph on I-25 starting at Garden of the Gods Road, squeezing through small gaps between vehicles and dangerously weaving along the lanes.

In a press release on Wednesday, January 24, authorities shared the clip and said an arrest warrant was issued for the motorist on December 5, 2023. At the time of writing this article, authorities were still looking for the suspect.

Gixxer Brah reponds to his arrest warrant on Instagram

Rendon Dietzmann, who goes by Gixxer Brah on YouTube, is a 32-year-old content creator from Texas, who posts YouTube videos. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the videos often show him driving various motorcycles at high speeds on highways across the country, frequently squeezing in between small gaps in traffic and weaving between lanes.

The YouTuber, who conceals his identity with a helmet, has over 200,000 followers on YouTube and over 160,000 followers on Instagram. As police continued to search for the suspect, he appeared to deride the arrest warrant on his Instagram, account where he posted multiple provocative stories.

In one of the stories, the content creator posted an article by KRDO that claimed he was under custody. However, the link to the story appeared to be broken.

In the next story, he posted the since-deleted article, tagging the publication and asking:

“What happened to me getting arrested?” What did y’all delete it? I wanted to read about it.”

Instagram story (Image via Gixxer Brah/Instagram)

The YouTuber also re-shared posts about his current arrest warrant.

Charges against Gixxer Brah explored

The IG stories come in the wake of a press release in which the Colorado Police Patrol said on Wednesday. They were looking for the motorist after a video posted in September 2023 showed him traveling from Colorado Springs to Denver in twenty minutes. The average time to reach the destination by road is over two hours.

Police said Gixxer Brah was identified through an investigation coordinated with the Dallas Police Department and El Paso County and subsequently an arrest warrant was issued on December 5, 2023.

In a press release cited by multiple reports, authorities said the YouTuber is wanted on suspicion of menacing, engaging in a speed contest, reckless endangerment, speeding more than 40 mph over the limit, reckless driving, engaging in an exhibition of speed and driving without license plates attached.

In a statement, spokesperson Sgt. Troy Kessler wrote:

“Illegal and reckless driving behavior will not be tolerated in Colorado. We care too much for those traveling on our roadways to ignore the blatant disregard for the safety of others."

At the time of writing this article, police have yet to arrest the suspect.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here