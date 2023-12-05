What is MK Slatt's real name? Age and all about the YouTuber arrested in Irondale drug bust 

YouTube Star MK Slatt was arrested alongside four others on November 30, 2023, in an ongoing narcotics investigation in Irondale. Per multiple reports, the YouTuber was arrested after the Leeds Police Department Operations Support Unit, Leeds Police Department SWAT Team and the Irondale Police Department issued a search warrant for a home in the 2200 block of 5th Avenue South, Irondale, on November 30.

The warrant led to the discovery of illicit items, including weapons, methamphetamines, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

The 23-year-old YouTuber MK Slatt, whose real name is Marquel Holmes, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of paraphernalia. According to ABC, the Instagram star is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $2,006,000 bail.

Expand Tweet

The other four suspects arrested in the case were identified as, Markell Felder, 25, Amber Rozell, 23, Kiara Williams, 29, and Markerris Holmes, 21. All the suspects were slammed with multiple weapons and drug possession charges and are in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

Mk Slatt's began sharing content online in 2018

MK Slatt, a situational comedy video creator on multiple social media platforms, including YouTube and Instagram, was arrested alongside four suspects on November 30, 2023, as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation led by the Leeds and Irondale police department.

Mk Slatt began sharing situational comedy videos on multiple social media platforms in 2018. His content, widely popular among viewers, has amassed over 289 million views.

Slatt’s, an Alabama native, who has attracted more than 2M followers to his MK. slatt account on instagram and over a million followers on his Slimeball YouTube channel, is regarded as a popular online comedian.

Expand Tweet

Mk Slatt, whose real name is Marquel Holmes, was taken into custody along with Markell Felder, Amber Rozel, Kiara Williams, and Markerris Holmes last week after a search warrant for a home in Irondale led to the discovery of multiple illegal items, including weapons and drugs.

WBRC citing detectives said that officers “recovered multiple fully automatic weapons, equipment believed to be used to modify semiautomatic weapons to fully automatic, stolen property, fentanyl, methamphetamines, other narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.”

Shortly after the arrest, in a statement, Leed Police Chief Irwin said:

“It is obvious from the items recovered that these individuals were inside a residence which was packaging narcotics for sale and modifying firearms to make them fully automatic.” He added, “These firearms and illegal narcotics are destroying lives in our society. I want to let our officers know what a difference it makes when we remove these criminals from our area.”

Authorities urged anyone with information related to the case to contact the Leeds Police Department at 205-699-2581.