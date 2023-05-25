Was MrBeast arrested? Airrack prank wars explained

Clips of popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" apparently getting arrested by the police have been flooding social media after fellow content creator Eric "Airrack" released a video claiming to have gotten Jimmy arrested. With an abundance of clips on the internet showcasing the YouTuber getting detained by the police and subsequently being placed in custody, many might be led to believe that it was an actual arrest.

However, it has been revealed that the entire incident was pre-planned by Eric in collaboration with the authorities, who agreed to essentially prank MrBeast by arresting him in his hometown of Greenville in South Carolina. Airrack even took to social media to brag about the success of the prank, posting a clip of the Content Creator of the Year being escorted to a police vehicle.

Why did Airrack prank MrBeast to get him arrested by the police?

Eric and Jimmy have been long-time friends, having interacted multiple times throughout their careers as popular YouTube content creators. The former was even the host of last year's Streamy Awards, where the latter won his third consecutive Content Creator of the Year award.

Having become the most subscribed to content creator on the platform, MrBeast is arguably one of the most popular online personalities in recent times, with his videos instantly going viral on the internet. Naturally, along with the fame comes certain haters who love to troll him on social media. However, Airrack's prank on him appears to have been an act of revenge.

Towards the start of the video titled I ACTUALLY Got MrBeast Arrested, he explains that his fellow YouTuber had started the prank wars last year. Jimmy had initiated the pranks by convincing one of Airrack's close friends and team members to call him and falsely claim that they were switching teams. Eric admits that he momentarily believed the prank and, in retaliation, devised this plan to get back at MrBeast:

"It all started with a conversation that I had one year ago. My best friend Tyler called me to say that he is leaving my channel to work for MrBeast. All because Jimmy thought it would be funny! And I believed him. I was heartbroken. Now it's time for my revenge."

To that end, Airrack intended to have the popular YouTuber get arrested in New York City, but after Elon Musk canceled a meeting, the whole prank had to be shifted to Greenville. He even got the local police department to sign an official contract, thereby enlisting the help of two actual police officers who would make the arrest as he sat back to watch the situation unfold.

Airrack's fans were quite impressed, flooding his social media with commendations. Here are a few reactions:

