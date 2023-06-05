23-year-old YouTuber Miles Routledge, who goes by Lord Miles online, was arrested by the Taliban in Afghanistan earlier this year. In January, he and two other UK nationals were taken into custody by the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI). On March 11, Routledge was officially arrested alongside two Polish nationals after two months of detainment.

The YouTuber brands himself as a "danger tourist" who travels to various war-torn places worldwide. He made headlines during a previous trip to Afghanistan, where he was evacuated from the country shortly after the fall of Kabul in 2021.

News of Miles Routledge's disappearance has been scarce since his arrest. However, British NGO The Presidium Network said they believe he is safe and has not been treated inhumanely during his time in Taliban custody.

What happened to YouTuber Miles Routledge?

Routledge made a name for himself when he traveled to Afghanistan in 2021, claiming to be the last person to enter the country on a tourist visa before the fall of Kabul. In the aftermath, which saw the Taliban officially capture the capital city, the YouTuber was evacuated from the country via a British military plane.

He would go on to visit Afghanistan once again, claiming to purchase a gun from an Afghani marketplace before shooting the weapon with Taliban members and attending its parade celebrating the one-year anniversary of the fall of Kabul.

Miles Routledge and two fellow UK nationals were detained in January by the Taliban's GDI. While it is unclear what exactly he is being held for, a friend of the YouTuber claimed the arrest stemmed from him withdrawing money from a Western Union during his time in Afghanistan.

Since negotiations began to have Miles return home, there have been few updates regarding him and his situation. However, there are rumors that he had been forced into the Taliban's service in various capacities, although these claims are unsubstantiated.

The Presidium Network, a British Humanitarian NGO assisting in negotiating Routledge's release, has said he has not been subjected to inhumane treatment while in the Taliban's custody.

As of now, there are no further updates on Miles Routledge's situation or whether he will be returned home soon. However, negotiations have reportedly been ongoing since his arrest in March.

