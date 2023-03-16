What happened to Lord Miles? Taliban Public Relations Department provides update on missing YouTuber 

It seems like internet personality Lord Miles did not learn from his previous visits to Afghanistan. Most recently, Taliban’s Public Relations department announced that he went missing. It remains unknown as to when he traveled to the terror-torn country yet again.
For those unversed, Lord Miles is best known for his travels to dangerous countries. He shot to internet fame after revealing that he was going to Afghanistan on a holiday in 2021. The YouTuber made it to the country when the Taliban took over. Luckily, he managed to get out of the country by getting on an aircraft which safely took him to Dubai.
However, it seems like the YouTuber went to the country yet again. The dates of his travels remain unknown. The last time he updated followers on his location was on February 24, when he revealed that he was in Dubai. It seems like the influencer decided to go to Afghanistan yet again for an unknown reason.
The Taliban Public Relations Department Commentary Twitter page took to their account on March 15 and revealed that they had lost contact with Lord Miles. It was revealed that he was last seen in Eastern Afghanistan on March 6. They went on to add:
“We are doing all we can to locate him. The foreign ministry has informed the UK embassy, Islamabad.”
The next day, they took to their social media page yet again and revealed that they had received information related to Lord Miles. They stated that the authorities were treating his case as a “missing persons inquiry.” The tweet read:
Netizens pray for Lord Miles’ safety on social media
Internet users flooded Twitter with prayers hoping that the internet personality is found. Many hoped that he was alive and well. It remains uncertain as to when we will receive the next update from the Taliban’s PR. A few comments online read:
Lord Miles illegally crosses borders to meet girlfriend only to get dumped by her through phone
The last time the social media personality shared with followers that he was traveling to a dangerous country was in November 2022 where he revealed that he was crossing borders illegally to meet his girlfriend. It remains uncertain as to whether he was traveling to Afghanistan or another country.
Miles revealed that he broke his ankle while he was trekking to meet his girlfriend. However, she broke up with him later through a phone call. He has said in the past:
“The worst thing was this 10 day trip was me crossing multiple borders illegally to see her so she doesn’t have to come and see me.”
Miles went on to reveal that he would spend time in the gym to improve himself before getting into a new relationship.
Speaking about his dangerous travels, which also include Ukraine and Kazakhstan, he revealed in an interview with the Daily Star:
“When I was in Afghanistan and South Sudan I knew the Taliban and Afghan Forces were disorganized and ill-trained but these Russians are explicitly instructed to shoot to kill at any sign of trouble, they could do a great deal of harm if the orders from higher up charged.”
Followers now await an update.