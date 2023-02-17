What is Black Girl magic? Karen Decker Afghanistan controversy explained amid online backlash

Karen Decker, the Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Mission to Afghanistan, has received severe backlash online after she stated that Afghan girls and women needed some "Black Girl Magic" as they remain deprived of their basic rights under Taliban rule.

As per Fox News, Decker took to her Twitter handle on February 15, 2023, to share a now-deleted tweet where she made some controversial statements:

"Are Afghans familiar with #BlackGirlMagic and the movement it inspired? Do Afghan girls need a similar movement? What about Afghan Women? Teach me, ready to learn. @Beyonce @lizzo @ReginaKing"

As per Sankofa edition, the term "Black Girl Magic" is used to describe the unique strength, confidence, intelligence, and beauty of black women. It's a celebration of black women's power and accomplishment to create positive change. A gender-neutral alternative to this is "Black Excellence."

Karen Decker's tweet on Afghan girls and women gets slammed for being "tone deaf"

In a separate tweet that has since been deleted, Karen Decker tried to lessen America's 16th president, Abraham Lincoln's birthday, and pointed out the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Day.

On February 13, 2023, she tweeted:

"Abe Lincoln born today in 1809. He did some stuff. It's also NAACP day, home of grassroots activism, inclusive communities and making sure Black voices are heard. What does that look like for Afghans struggling to be heard? #BlackHistoryMonth @NAACP @LincolnsCottage."

A few days later, Karen Decker tweeted again on the Afghan issue, this time on the female populace needing "Black Girl Magic." As the tweet went viral, users slammed her for being "tone deaf" and "out of touch" as Afghan girls and women suffered due to the Taliban's oppression.

Under its rules, women have been banned from attending educational institutions like schools and colleges. Besides wearing full-face and body hijab and not being allowed to work in most sectors, they cannot visit parks in Kabul or use gyms across the country. Additionally, they should have a male chaperone by their side if they are traveling for over 75 kilometers.

DrFeelgood 🇦🇫 @DrFeelgood95 I am not even sure what the point of this position is, and how Ms. Karen Decker was appointed to this unique and important position. This tweet screams tone deaf, out of touch, downright insulting, and forced recognition of Black History Month coupled with Afghanistan.

Karen Decker, the current @USAmbKabul, put out several tweets, since deleted, trying to paint things in Afghanistan as being racially motivated. She was roundly mocked for her statements.

Karen Decker apologizes on Twitter for her comments

After receiving immense backlash online, Karen Decker issued an apology on February 16, 2023, for her comments on social media:

"Sometimes our best intentions go awry because we haven't listened enough or don't truly understand others' lived experience. My efforts to celebrate courageous African Americans this month fall in that category. I apologize to any and all who I may have offended or hurt."

Chargé d’Affaires Karen Decker @USAmbKabul Sometimes our best intentions go awry because we haven’t listened enough or don’t truly understand others’ lived experience. My efforts to celebrate courageous African Americans this month fall in that category. I apologize to any and all who I may have offended or hurt. Sometimes our best intentions go awry because we haven’t listened enough or don’t truly understand others’ lived experience. My efforts to celebrate courageous African Americans this month fall in that category. I apologize to any and all who I may have offended or hurt.

Decker's remarks about Afghan women come almost two years after the United States withdrew its control from Afghanistan.

