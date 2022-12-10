WWE: How did Abraham Lincoln get into wrestling?

From Donald Trump appearing in WWE to Arnold Schwarzenegger decking Triple H across the face, we have seen some incredibly famous people get caught up in wrestling. Indeed, you'd be surprised to learn some names that have taken up the sport in their lives.

One such name is none other than former United States President Abraham Lincoln. Once you are done wondering if this is a troll article, you can be assured that it is real. Indeed, Lincoln had dabbled in wrestling before switching to politics.

'Abe' was an active wrestler, competing for a 12-year period during his youth. He was an incredibly tough opponent, losing just once throughout his career.

His most high-profile match came in 1830 against a local gang leader called Jack Armstrong, where he emerged victorious in a sudden display of power and grit. He was inducted into the 1992 Wrestling Hall of Fame for his win.

With such staggering winning stats, one can only wonder how Lincoln would have done in the current era of wrestling. Maybe he could have joined WWE and embarked on an Undertaker streak?

However, there is no point thinking of that, because all we can do is create the former President on WWE 2K22 and make him hit every kind of finisher.

When did Donald Trump show up in WWE?

While a former US President like Abraham Lincoln never got to appear on the WWE product, one of them has had the opportunity. That would be Donald Trump, known as the man who won the infamous 'Battle of the Billionaires.'

At WrestleMania 23, Trump and Vince McMahon engaged in a battle of egos. They each picked a wrestler to represent them in a match at the show; wherein victory would allow them to shave the other person's head. Donald chose Bobby Lashley as his man, while McMahon went with the menacing Umaga.

The match ended in defeat for Vinnie Mac when Lashley defeated Umaga after a Spear. He and Trump shaved the former CEO's head bald in front of the thousands in attendance.

After the proceedings, special guest referee 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin made the fans extra happy by delivering a Stunner to the triumphant billionaire.

