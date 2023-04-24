Following his arrest, controversial YouTuber Quantum TV has recently become embroiled in legal trouble, quickly gaining widespread attention within the online community. The content creator has gained a reputation for claiming ownership via copyright claims over many videos created by others. Notably, he was engaged in a longstanding feud with fellow YouTuber Kelly, also known as "The Act Man."

Today, on April 24, a Twitter user with the handle @rambotweety1 shared a screenshot of a public record disclosing Quantum TV's arrest. The post stated that the YouTuber has been charged with a first-degree felony for domestic violence.

The exact definition and punishment for first-degree felonies can vary depending on the jurisdiction. In most cases, a conviction for a first-degree felony can result in a lengthy prison sentence, hefty fines, and a criminal record that can impact an individual's personal and professional life.

Rambotweety1 @rambotweety1 Quantum TV ARRESTED APRIL 14, 2023 FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, yes has been verified through public record Quantum TV ARRESTED APRIL 14, 2023 FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, yes has been verified through public record https://t.co/9942Vhyu4Q

YouTuber Quantum TV jailed, bond set at $500

The post states that the YouTuber was arrested on April 14, 2023, with further details about the case shared under the original tweet. The post states that the YouTuber has a bond amount set at $500.

Bond and bail generally refer to the same thing in the context of a legal arrest. Both terms refer to the amount of money or property that a defendant must post as collateral to secure their release from jail before their trial.

The court has scheduled Quantum TV's hearing, which is set to take place on May 30, 2023, at the Criminal Justice Center in Sanford.

A censored version of the reported incident is available. According to the records, Quantum TV had allegedly physically harmed an unnamed woman and prevented her from contacting law enforcement.

He has also been accused of attempting to "move funds" from the victim's bank account. The victim suffered some lacerations to her hand after the incident.

The YouTuber uploaded a video yesterday (April 23), indicating that he may be out on bail until his court hearing next month.

What did the online community say?

The tweet shared by @rambotweety1 received a lot of attention, with many users trolling the YouTuber and expressing that they were not surprised by the news. Here are some notable reactions:

On Twitter, The Act Man, who has been in a feud with the YouTuber, shared his reaction to the news. He posted:

Nevertheless, he emphasized that despite the trolling, it is important not to overlook the gravity of the charges. He tweeted:

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT Also, while it's easy to meme and joke about this and say it's karma, domestic violence is very serious so don't forget that. Also, while it's easy to meme and joke about this and say it's karma, domestic violence is very serious so don't forget that.

Here are some other reactions:

Michael @ArcticKrampus @TheActMan_YT So he went from Copyright Abuse to Domestic Abuse @TheActMan_YT So he went from Copyright Abuse to Domestic Abuse https://t.co/LxqzzQHwRB

AxelNeedsAMedicBag @PaydayHeister @TheActMan_YT The Act Attorney will be coming back to haunt him @TheActMan_YT The Act Attorney will be coming back to haunt him https://t.co/N54L6zDzjW

Quantum TV has not made any official statements regarding this matter and his social media accounts have remained inactive. It is to be seen what the outcome of the hearing will be and what further action will be taken in response to the charges.

