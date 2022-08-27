The Act Man accuses YouTube of not penalizing real-life doxing but rather punishing him for joking about it on Twitter

In his most recent video, the Act Man has leveled some serious allegations against YouTube. He accused the Google-owned platform of not taking steps to curb doxing against the creator's family while demonetizing his channel for sarcastic tweets about it.

The Act Man vs Quantum TV drama has been going on for a long time. It started some months ago after lots of people criticized the latter's Elden Ring review video.

The problem started when Quantum TV, known by many as a copyright abuser, pulled down one of the reviews by a channel named Mischief.

That is when The Act Man got involved, making his own video titled Elden Ring Hot Takes. Without going into detail, which readers can do here, the beef escalated into a full-fledged online war after Quantum TV contacted his adversary's mother, and things got really serious.

Almost a month later, the YouTuber is ready to talk about it in his latest video, which starts with a disclaimer:

"I cannot be sure my channel will remain in good health after uploading this. However, I rebel against the notion that I must live in constant fear of what I say and do on this platform."

"They were clearly satirical": The Act Man's comments put YouTube in hot water

The main point of contention for the allegations leveled against YouTube is basically whether Quantum TV's phone call with The Act Man's mother could be considered doxing or not. Doxing is basically sharing somebody's private information, such as contact details, intending to inflict harm on people.

The YouTuber started his video titled So My Channel Was Demonetized... Here is The Aftermath by thanking people who were with him through thick and thin and fans who have supported him through the troubled times:

"Greetings, nice to meet you. I'm The Act Man. My channel was demonetized, uh, over a month ago. Quite a sticky situation that was."

He opened up about the reasons given to him for the demonization as follows:

"The reason I was given is because of tweets I made threatening to dox and harass the family members of YouTube employees and other content creators."

Now, the relevant tweets were made after YouTube did not penalize Quantum TV for allegedly threatening his mother with real-world consequences. The Act Man maintained that the tweets were so jocular that no one in their right mind would take them seriously:

"The tweets I made were satirical. They were clearly satirical, meant to be a joke about a situation. Like there's no debate. I made it painfully obvious for you and everyone so that something like this wouldn't happen."

But the exact thing he thought wouldn't happen happened. YouTube demonetized his entire channel, seriously jeopardizing the content creator's income.

Now that he was demonetized, The Act Man got to his main problem and complained against the red platform.

Why was he punished for joking about doxing while Quantum TV was not penalized for calling his mother and allegedly leaking their number on a community page? In his arguments, he referred to the video below by Quantum TV where the alleged phone call was recorded.

The Act Man apparently gave YouTube evidence, not only from this case but also from others, but the company refused to take any action, prompting his sarcastic tweets:

"A content creator that has openly admitted to harassing the family members of another content creator and posting that content on his YouTube channel and making money off it. This has been brought to YouTube's attention, and they have decided that this action does not violate any community guidelines. Therefore, no action will be taken against it."

He was repeatedly asked why he was demonetized even after he deleted the said tweets:

"Why was action taken against me after the threat was neutralized? I laid down whatever fake weapons I was carrying and said, 'I'm not a threat to you. I don't mean this.' And then two days later, the channel's demonetized anyways."

Fan reactions

Fans came to the online star's support as he revealed the actual reason for the bans and took the risk of standing up against YouTube:

The issue is not exactly a clear-cut case because the main problem many people have with Quantum TV, the copyright strikes, is protected by the platform's guidelines. This means that to get him to stop taking down videos, YouTube would have to overhaul its entire copyright system.

As for the doxing allegations, notwithstanding charges against Quantum TV, fans can all agree that The Act Man's penalty was way too harsh.

