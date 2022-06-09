TheActMan reveals his 'The Dark Age of YouTube' video was removed and that his channel is being demonetized

YouTuber TheActMan’s channel has been plagued with controversy recently that has even spilled onto other channels. The YouTuber produced a video about his issues with QuantumTV called “The Dark Age of YouTube.”

Then things got worse when the content creator’s partner manager informed him that his channel would be demonetized and departnered at some point in the future, leaving his fans frustrated.

Drama surrounds TheActMan’s YouTube channel

ActMan decided not to be quiet about how YouTube was treating him (TheActMan/Twitter)

The removed video titled “The Dark Age of YouTube” concerned the issues the content creator had with QuantumTV. According to the video, all of the alleged harassment that TheActMan faced due to QuantumTV was fine by YouTube.

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT Apparently the video was taken down because of "Nudity & Sexual content"



The only explanation is that the Cucumber jokes were considered sexually explicit. Maybe it's just me but I don't think poorly photoshopping a cucumber into someone's mouth is a sex act lmao Apparently the video was taken down because of "Nudity & Sexual content"The only explanation is that the Cucumber jokes were considered sexually explicit. Maybe it's just me but I don't think poorly photoshopping a cucumber into someone's mouth is a sex act lmao https://t.co/BHThxTZGpZ

YouTube removed the video due to a violation of Community Guidelines - nudity or sexual activity. The YouTuber was confused by this but did reply that the only reason that YouTube would have had was the cucumber jokes he used, photoshopping it into someone’s mouth. The YouTuber did also send an appeal for it on June 7, 2022.

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT My YouTube partner just reached out to me to inform me that at some point I will be removed from the YouTube Partner Program and my channel will be completely demonetized.



I am going to continue working with my partner on this matter.



All video plans will be put on hold. My YouTube partner just reached out to me to inform me that at some point I will be removed from the YouTube Partner Program and my channel will be completely demonetized.I am going to continue working with my partner on this matter.All video plans will be put on hold.

TheActMan then took to Twitter the next day to reveal that he would be removed from the YouTube Partner program and his channel would be completely demonetized. Despite that, he said he would try and work with his partner manager about it, but all video plans would be on hold.

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT If you wish to share your feedback and thoughts on this whole matter, please do so in constructive, responsible ways.



I hope something good is waiting for me and the YouTube community at the end of this If you wish to share your feedback and thoughts on this whole matter, please do so in constructive, responsible ways.I hope something good is waiting for me and the YouTube community at the end of this

Despite this, he wanted anything said about it to be constructive and done without toxicity. The YouTuber was hoping this could all be resolved amicably. Unfortunately that did not seem to be the case.

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT



Keep the revolution alive.



#JusticeForActMan Other content creators are being attacked by YouTube because of me. Don't care if my YouTube channel is banned anymore. Martyr me for Cordis Die.Keep the revolution alive. Other content creators are being attacked by YouTube because of me. Don't care if my YouTube channel is banned anymore. Martyr me for Cordis Die.Keep the revolution alive.#JusticeForActMan

The YouTuber refused to be silent as other channels were punished for talking about him (Image via Twitter)

On June 9, 2022, he learned that other YouTube channels were being penalized because of him. At this point, the YouTuber said he doesn’t care if his channel gets banned. He highlighted a few posts on Twitter of YouTubers that had videos demonetized for mentioning TheActMan in the video or even his name in the title.

The whole situation has his fans furious and upset by YouTube’s decisions, and they aren’t keeping silent about it.

TheActMan’s fanbase speaks out on his behalf on social media

Quite a few tweets blew up on social media, with the hashtag #JusticeforActMan displayed in them. A wide variety of tweets showed their support for the YouTuber. Several Twitter users pointed out the hypocrisy of YouTube making a Pride Month post but punished someone for calling out a channel allegedly known for homophobic commentary.

AdamB @ItsAdamBurman



Then please explain how you are allowing QuantumTV to stay on your platform and be completely monitised, even though he has outright made homophobic comments on his Youtube channel.



You ended the career of someone calling out this homophobia



#JusticeForActMan twitter.com/YouTube/status… YouTube @YouTube here’s to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community & creators this June! Pride is for everyone, everywhere 🏳️‍here’s to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community & creators this June! Pride is for everyone, everywhere 🏳️‍🌈💕 here’s to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community & creators this June! Oh really?Then please explain how you are allowing QuantumTV to stay on your platform and be completely monitised, even though he has outright made homophobic comments on his Youtube channel.You ended the career of someone calling out this homophobia Oh really?Then please explain how you are allowing QuantumTV to stay on your platform and be completely monitised, even though he has outright made homophobic comments on his Youtube channel.You ended the career of someone calling out this homophobia#JusticeForActMan twitter.com/YouTube/status…

The Act Bro @TheActBro1 twitter.com/TheActMan_YT/s… The Act Man @TheActMan_YT The channel is officially demonetized The channel is officially demonetized https://t.co/6EHDazO2P9 Are you ok with this? Is this a well deserved demonetization? Don't think this won't happen to you. We need all of you now more than ever. Reach out to your favorite creators get them involved, they could be next on the list if this isn't stopped #JusticeForActMan Are you ok with this? Is this a well deserved demonetization? Don't think this won't happen to you. We need all of you now more than ever. Reach out to your favorite creators get them involved, they could be next on the list if this isn't stopped #JusticeForActMan twitter.com/TheActMan_YT/s…

Mischief @MischiefsYT Don't forget why this is all happened, YouTube decided to protect a homophobic content creator during #PrideMonth and remove @TheActMan_YT from the YT Partner Program for calling it out! #JusticeForActMan Don't forget why this is all happened, YouTube decided to protect a homophobic content creator during #PrideMonth and remove @TheActMan_YT from the YT Partner Program for calling it out! #JusticeForActMan https://t.co/w4i0cqMNkg

Seishi Luna @SeishiLuna55 YouTube @YouTube here’s to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community & creators this June! Pride is for everyone, everywhere 🏳️‍here’s to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community & creators this June! Pride is for everyone, everywhere 🏳️‍🌈💕 here’s to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community & creators this June! Don't act like you're an ally when you're perfectly fine with Quantum tv's hate speech to the LGBT+ community twitter.com/YouTube/status… Don't act like you're an ally when you're perfectly fine with Quantum tv's hate speech to the LGBT+ community twitter.com/YouTube/status…

Another response said that while they appreciated the #JusticeforActMan movement, they don’t see YouTube changing its mind and that the company should just remodel YouTube’s HQ into a "circus tent."

The Moosekachu @sirtrollingtonn I see #JusticeForActMan is trending. It's bittersweet cause on one hand it's nice to see the whole community behind him, but on the other hand I don't see YouTube veering course over this. YouTube should just honestly remodel their headquarters into a circus tent. I see #JusticeForActMan is trending. It's bittersweet cause on one hand it's nice to see the whole community behind him, but on the other hand I don't see YouTube veering course over this. YouTube should just honestly remodel their headquarters into a circus tent. https://t.co/6qo49JeJXq

Optimus, a Facebook Gaming partner, said he would call YouTube out personally when his meeting with the social media giant happens. He made it clear that he would not let the platform get away with it if he could help it.

Optimus ⛩ @SubToOptimus #JusticeForActMan YouTube really took down the tweet I ratioed them on like I'm not about to bring this all up to them during my meeting with them in a few days and call them out directly to their face YouTube really took down the tweet I ratioed them on like I'm not about to bring this all up to them during my meeting with them in a few days and call them out directly to their face💀 #JusticeForActMan

Twitter user Robby Roxas posted a brief summary of the situation as well, which also highlighted that QuantumTV allegedly even doxed the YouTuber's mother to try and get the video removed.

One Twitter user offered a succinct explanation of the current events (Image via Twitter)

Many are choosing to speak up about YouTube via Twitter, making it clear that the decision was wrong and despite proof being offered by ActMan, his video was removed and QuantumTV’s actions were allowed.

Jenny @PickleJerb I've used YouTube everyday for a long time, but I can't spend my time with a company that does this. They allow someone who literally wants LGBTQ+ people to die to continue on their platform and punish the person who called them out. Time to cancel Priemium. #JusticeForActMan I've used YouTube everyday for a long time, but I can't spend my time with a company that does this. They allow someone who literally wants LGBTQ+ people to die to continue on their platform and punish the person who called them out. Time to cancel Priemium. #JusticeForActMan

Rusty_Syntax @Rusty_Syntax Cancelling my @YouTube premium amidst the horrible way @TheActMan_YT has been treated lately on the platform. Back to adblocker!! #JusticeForActMan Cancelling my @YouTube premium amidst the horrible way @TheActMan_YT has been treated lately on the platform. Back to adblocker!!#JusticeForActMan

Phil Plays @PhilPlays3 #JusticeForActMan

@TeamYouTube

@YouTube



EXPLAIN THIS? WHY ARE YOU GOING OUT OF YOUR WAY TO ATTACK US, INSTEAD OF QUANTUM TV? WHAT ARE YOU HIDING?? EXPLAIN THIS? WHY ARE YOU GOING OUT OF YOUR WAY TO ATTACK US, INSTEAD OF QUANTUM TV? WHAT ARE YOU HIDING?? #JusticeForActMan@TeamYouTube @YouTube EXPLAIN THIS? WHY ARE YOU GOING OUT OF YOUR WAY TO ATTACK US, INSTEAD OF QUANTUM TV? WHAT ARE YOU HIDING?? https://t.co/bVksFM5z60

Only time will tell if YouTube decides to change its stance on the current situation. As of now, it’s not looking good for the content creator.

