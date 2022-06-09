TheActMan reveals his 'The Dark Age of YouTube' video was removed and that his channel is being demonetized

YouTuber TheActMan’s channel has been plagued with controversy recently that has even spilled onto other channels. The YouTuber produced a video about his issues with QuantumTV called “The Dark Age of YouTube.”
Then things got worse when the content creator’s partner manager informed him that his channel would be demonetized and departnered at some point in the future, leaving his fans frustrated.
Drama surrounds TheActMan’s YouTube channel
The removed video titled “The Dark Age of YouTube” concerned the issues the content creator had with QuantumTV. According to the video, all of the alleged harassment that TheActMan faced due to QuantumTV was fine by YouTube.
YouTube removed the video due to a violation of Community Guidelines - nudity or sexual activity. The YouTuber was confused by this but did reply that the only reason that YouTube would have had was the cucumber jokes he used, photoshopping it into someone’s mouth. The YouTuber did also send an appeal for it on June 7, 2022.
TheActMan then took to Twitter the next day to reveal that he would be removed from the YouTube Partner program and his channel would be completely demonetized. Despite that, he said he would try and work with his partner manager about it, but all video plans would be on hold.
Despite this, he wanted anything said about it to be constructive and done without toxicity. The YouTuber was hoping this could all be resolved amicably. Unfortunately that did not seem to be the case.
On June 9, 2022, he learned that other YouTube channels were being penalized because of him. At this point, the YouTuber said he doesn’t care if his channel gets banned. He highlighted a few posts on Twitter of YouTubers that had videos demonetized for mentioning TheActMan in the video or even his name in the title.
The whole situation has his fans furious and upset by YouTube’s decisions, and they aren’t keeping silent about it.
TheActMan’s fanbase speaks out on his behalf on social media
Quite a few tweets blew up on social media, with the hashtag #JusticeforActMan displayed in them. A wide variety of tweets showed their support for the YouTuber. Several Twitter users pointed out the hypocrisy of YouTube making a Pride Month post but punished someone for calling out a channel allegedly known for homophobic commentary.
Another response said that while they appreciated the #JusticeforActMan movement, they don’t see YouTube changing its mind and that the company should just remodel YouTube’s HQ into a "circus tent."
Optimus, a Facebook Gaming partner, said he would call YouTube out personally when his meeting with the social media giant happens. He made it clear that he would not let the platform get away with it if he could help it.
Twitter user Robby Roxas posted a brief summary of the situation as well, which also highlighted that QuantumTV allegedly even doxed the YouTuber's mother to try and get the video removed.
Many are choosing to speak up about YouTube via Twitter, making it clear that the decision was wrong and despite proof being offered by ActMan, his video was removed and QuantumTV’s actions were allowed.
Only time will tell if YouTube decides to change its stance on the current situation. As of now, it’s not looking good for the content creator.