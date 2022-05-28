Watch: YouTuber shares an impressive 80s style guitar solo inspired by Dr DisRespect

A talented fan of YouTube Gaming star Dr DisRespect has left the community stunned with his impressive 80s-style guitar solo skills inspired by none other than the Two-Time champion himself. Notably, Dr Disrespect is one of the most prominent names in the streaming industry. Be it his controversies or in-game rage, Doc never fails to be in the limelight.

With an infectious personality and an unbreakable passion for success, the Two-Time has inspired guitarist Ahmad Sleeq in his own way. However, this isn't anything like the usual thank you tribute to a streamer and is clearly way more special than that. The fan, who is also a YouTuber, decided to pay tribute to the YouTube Gaming legend with a heart-melting retro guitar solo. Read on to learn everything you need to know about the 80s-inspired aesthetic guitar solo and other fans' reaction to it.

Dr DisRespect inspired 80s guitar solo performance by Ahmad Sleeq

YouTuber and guitarist Ahmad Sleeq took the video sharing website by storm with his most recent guitar solo video inspired by none other than YouTube Gaming star and Two-Time champion Dr DisRespect.

The video is captioned as:

"POV: The Two Times Inspires you to rip out an 80s solo while he streams in the background"

The video majorly showcases Ahmad's sensational guitar solo performance over an 80s track. Moreover, the Doc can be seen playing Fortnite in the background, clearly hinting at the fact that Ahmed is a big fan.

More interestingly, the video came just ahead of Doc's $100,000 major Fortnite tournament featuring several Twitch streamers. The event also uses a pretty unique format. As per the tournament rules, participants are only allowed to invite one friend as Doc deliberately set the tournament in a duo format.

The tournament will be livestreamed on Doc's official YouTube channel from 01.00 pm PT.

Earlier this year in 2022, Doc teased a brand new music video during a YouTube livestream. A few snippets of the unreleased track got the community incredibly excited, especially when the YouTube streamer himself announced a full length track shortly after.

With over 3.5 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform, Doc has certainly made his name in the streaming space and has inspired millions with his dedication and passion for gaming and streaming. With this exceptional performance, it would be a terrific combination if Doc and Ahmed came together for a collaborative music track.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S