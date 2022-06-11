“Two wrongs don’t make a right”: Fan believes The Act Man shouldn’t have tweeted about doxing YouTube employees’ families

The controversy surrounding YouTube and The Act Man continues as social media takes sides over the matter. This is the culmination of a long-drawn brawl between the YouTuber mentioned above and Quantum TV.
What started as an issue of copyright has quickly evolved into a very serious situation, which has seen The Act Man's YouTube channel being demonetized.
The saga took a turn when one of the channels was demonetized. Many fans can't believe that YouTube has decided to punish one of them while sparing the other. One user commented that what The Act Man did by threatening the families of YouTube was wrong.
They feel that the two wrongs don't justify each other, so YouTube has made the correct decision. Others have responded to it and informed how they feel about the entire demonetization issue.
The gaming community reacts to YouTube's one-sided action against The Act Man
While The Act Man has received a lot of support, some feel that his actions against YouTube are justified due to his verbal antics. However, the YouTuber himself has claimed that he was being satirical over the entire issue.
While Twitter user @_Cobradamus_ claimed that YouTube is justified in its actions, others aren't quite sure. Some feel that a failure to understand satire at this point is lame.
Another person also believes that it's quite easy to understand that the supposed threat was given out in satire. However, YouTube has turned it into a serious affair by demonetizing the channel.
By not banning Quantum TV, some users even believe that YouTube has just made a biased decision in handing out the ban. Most believe that it's YouTube who has harassed The Act Man by demonetizing his channel for no strong reason.
For one Twitter user, it's quite sketchy how one person is on the receiving end of consequences, while Quantum TV has faced no sanctions at all.
Another user also believes that by handing a ban, YouTube will now hear about someone threatening to "dox" their employees and their families.
Some believe that so-called "threats" to "dox" were just an imitation of how YouTube has handled this entire situation.
For most Twitter users, taking Act Man's comments seriously is a failure to take a joke.
Many have opined that talking about something and actually doing it are two different things.
It remains to be seen how the entire case develops and if YouTube will reinstate the account of Act Man, much to the delight of the community.