After Johnny Somali's arrest, Japanese government official warned streamers and YouTubers who create "nuisance" for content

Last month, after controversial Kick streamer Johnny Somali was arrested by the Japanese police, a government official slammed streamers and YouTubers who have been creating a nuisance for the general public in the name of content.

In a press release following the arrest last month, the Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, Hirokazu Matsuno, addressed the issue of content creators who disturb the peace with problematic and often offensive acts to attract viewers.

And Johnny Somali certainly fits that description. The IRL streamer has been going viral for his racial rants for months. Earlier this year, a clip of the American streamer obnoxiously shouting about dropping bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki went viral, resulting in a lot of backlash.

In the press release, Matsuno warned troublemakers who disrupt the peace for the locals, saying:

"They should refrain from invading privacy and causing trouble."

The news about the Cabinet Secretary addressing problematic streamers has attracted quite some attention on social media, with a post about the same gaining a lot of attention on the r/Japan subreddit.

"Make an example of him": Social media reactions to Japanese Cabinet Secretary's warning to streamers and YouTubers after Johnny Somali's arrest

Ismael Ramsey Khalid, known by his online alias Johnny Somali, is an IRL streamer who has been embroiled in numerous controversies over the years. The content creator attracted a lot of negative attention after his racial chants about Hiroshima and Nagasaki went viral on social media a few months ago.

IRL streaming, especially in an urban setting, has the potential to pose a lot of problems. While streamers have also been known to face harassment at the hands of others on camera, Khalid is known for the opposite. Last month, he was arrested on camera for entering a restricted construction site, with a number of Japanese police officers handcuffing him.

The news was welcomed by many viewers who criticized Johnny Somali for his racist and often offensive attitudes. This is why many welcomed the statements by the Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan about YouTubers who make a nuisance in public, with one Redditor even suggesting that the authorities should make an example out of Johnny.

Others have been blaming streamers like him for bringing down the reputation of YouTubers in general. Some people praised certain creators for creating good content while staying or traveling in Japan.

Last week, Johnny Somali also managed to get a temporary ban on Kick a day after he deliberately sabotaged Twitch streamer Meowko's stream, knowing that she would get banned. The next day, he and his friend were knocked out on camera after pestering some strangers on the streets of Japan.