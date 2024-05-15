Who is Tyrone Blackburn? DJ Akademiks issues response to Fauziya Abashe assault lawsuit

In a livestream Tuesday, Livingston Allen aka DJ Akademiks addressed the assault lawsuit filed against him by former girlfriend Fauziya Abashe. Without directly taking any names, the hip-hop pundit insinuated a lawyer who had worked on other high-profile cases previously, might be representing Fauziya.

As claimed by The Shade Room, the lawyer who DJ Akademiks claimed was targeting him, could be Tyrone Blackburn, who also represented Lil Rod who sued Diddy. The lawsuit against DJ stated the 32-year-old abused Fauziya Abashe in July 2022, while she had been drugged beforehand by two of his friends.

However, DJ Akademiks denied the claim in his livestream. He said the police told him they could not bring any criminal charges against him and that he was not criminally liable. DJ Akademiks said he could not go into details due to certain litigation reasons. Nonetheless, referring to who the plaintiff’s attorney might be, he said:

“Could it be a lawyer that I covered? Maybe with, like about 3-4 Diddy cases, maybe with the T.I. case?”

He continued:

“Could it be a lawyer that not so long ago, I did a stream putting up on the screen saying that lawyer might be out there tryna shake people down for money?”

DJ Akademiks seemingly implied Tyrone Blackburn was representing Fauziya Abashe

While DJ Akademiks did not name the attorney representing Fauziya Abashe, he claimed the said lawyer had been trying to extort money through similar SA lawsuits for quite some time. The Shade Room and a few others connected the dots to Tyrone Blackburn, who was previously criticized by Judge Denise Cote.

The Judge questioned Tyrone’s pattern of handling salacious case filings, which generally tend to garner media coverage and damage the defendants’ reputation by making scandalous claims. Judge Cote added Tyrone’s legal practices further involve pressuring the defendants to go for quick settlements.

According to the official website of Tyrone’s firm T. A. Blackburn Law, PLLC, his practice focuses on s*xual assault and harassment, medical malpractice, and employment and discrimination law. It states:

“Mr. Blackburn seeks justice for clients who feel victimized by unlawful workplace practices, including misconduct, discrimination, or harassment based on age, disability, gender, pregnancy, or s*xual orientation.”

Tyrone Blackburn attended Brooklyn College, City University of New York, and received his Bachelor’s degree there in Science, Business Management, and Finance in 2007. He earned his Juris Doctor degree in 2014 from Seton Hall University School of Law in New Jersey’s Newark.

Tyrone is described as a “dedicated warrior of justice” and a “fearlessly compassionate attorney” on his website. He supposedly defends his clients on their claims against highly influential public figures and companies. Some of his notable representations include the SA lawsuit against rapper T.I. Harris and his wife Tiny Harris, and the SA lawsuit against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

He also represented clients in case filings against companies including Airbnb, Fox Rothschild LLP, Morgan Stanley, UPS, JP Morgan Chase, Merck, IBM, TATA Consultancy Services Inc., and several other NYC establishments such as restaurants, and healthcare facilities.

However, it is to be noted that despite speculations based on DJ Akademiks' insinuations in his Rumble livestream, it is yet to be confirmed that Tyrone Blackburn is representing Fauziya Abashe in her lawsuit against the streamer.