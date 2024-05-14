What did Meek Mill say about 50 Cent? Latter claps back at rapper over album sales, Diddy video, and more 

Meek Mill has criticized 50 Cent for trolling Diddy’s son King Combs over his recent diss track “Pick A Side”. King, 26, dropped the rap on May 13 and took a jab at the ones who slammed his father during the slew of s*xual assault lawsuits against him and the federal investigation in March.

He name-dropped 50 in his track:

“When all they had was 50 Cent, who put the city on the map?”

The “21 Questions” rapper then went on a spree to mock Diddy’s son on X and Instagram. However, despite not having any direct link to King’s diss track or 50 Cent’s jabs, Meek accused the latter of picking on kids and being a snitch. Likely referring to 50’s estranged son Marquise Jackson, Meek ridiculed the Queens rapper saying his own son hates him.

50 Cent fired back at Meek by making fun of his album sales. He also posted a video of Meek rapping with Diddy in the background, vibing, and compared the Philly rapper to a woman supporting her man.

Meek Mill further hit back at the 48-year-old for laughing at Black rappers when they go to jail. However, he deleted all his tweets condemning 50 Cent, while the latter’s posts are still on the platform.

50 Cent and Meek Mill go back and forth as Diddy's son drops diss track

50 Cent's initial response to King Combs' diss track was a picture of the 26-year-old rapper performing alongside his father, Sean "Diddy" Combs. 50 poked fun at King and joked he felt threatened by whatever the young rapper said about him in his record. He added he never spoke or posted anything about Diddy's children, mentioning Keefe D and Tupac Shakur.

50 Cent shared another photo of the father-son duo with a segment from King's "Pick A Side" in the background, where the latter rapped about feds raiding his father's South California mansion. The Queens rapper called King dumb for saying those things on the track despite the ongoing federal investigation. Meek Mill quote tweeted 50's post:

"Because your federal the street n*ggas in Queens know that why you tryna pick on a lil boy … your own son hate your guts lol I’m so grateful to be on a island with my son and his friends on his bday .. don’t follow these guys they miserable lives be terrible"

The "All Eyes On You" rapper then shared a photo from a supposed vacation and wrote how 50 Cent and some others who left their friends and family behind, pick fights with young children. On a separate tweet, Meek Mill wrote:

"I say what I want because a WAR COME BEHIND ME IF THATS THE CASE LOL BUT YALL GOT THAT RAP SH*T TOO LOOSE SOEMBODY [somebody] GONE DIE ANS [and] YALL GONNA BE CALLING FARAKHAN [Farrakhan] OR YALL FEDERAL FRIENDS … just because yall not hot nomore! Tearing yall folks down all yall can do!"

Some fans cautioned Meek about dissing 50, but the former MMG signee said he ran into the latter several times and never faced any trouble. He wrote:

"Nobody trusting 50 he too vicious … n*gga spoke on my child like this n*gga mentally sick lol"

Meek continued to call out 50 Cent saying he never witnessed Black people laughing at their own kind for getting indicted. The 37-year-old called 50 a "rich parasite":

"But let me stop …. These the n*ggas yall look up too… these people that destroy black famines and success like bad cops … I don’t find him funny I see him as a rich parasite! N*ggas be rooting for n*ggas to go to jail and claiming he’s from The street! Ima start bombing on…"

Responding to Meek Mill's rants, 50 derided him by saying the Philly rapper should not be on a vacation, given the supposed low sales of his last project. He additionally mocked Meek for taking Diddy's side.

Expand Tweet

Meek Mill refuted the claim and stated his last project had sold 90k units in the first week:

"My last project sold 90k first week expensive pain …Ross did that last cd for fun to let me out my contact cause we rich and have some type of history! It’s different lol i don’t even know how Cuban was talking to you ya swag is extremely w*ck!"

50 Cent shared the video of Meek singing next to Diddy and insinuated the two had slept together, so Meek stayed by Diddy's side.

Expand Tweet

Meek Mill went on to condemn 50 Cent for trolling other Black artists and their children. He claimed meeting 50's eldest son years ago and did not speak anything bad about the rapper. The Philadelphia artist mentioned he did not have a father growing up, so he tried to support other rappers' children.