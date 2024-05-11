Tems' 2024 tour and new album announcement: Presale Code, where to buy tickets, venues, release date, & all you need to know

Tems' 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from June 12, 2024, to November 15, 2024, in venues across North America, Europe, and Australia. The tour will be in support of the singer's upcoming debut album, Born in the Wild.

The tour, which was announced by the singer on May 10, 2024, is set to feature concerts in cities such as Berlin, Toronto, San Francisco, and Brisbane, among others.

Artist presale for the tour will be available on May 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time, which can be accessed via the singer's official website or the link provided to the Laylo page in her social media bio.

At the same time, there will be a Live Nation presale available for select dates of the tour. Said presale can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK. There will be more presales available starting May 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

General tickets will be available on May 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time for the Australia shows and on May 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time for the rest of the tour. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Tems' 2024 tour dates and venues and new album release details

Tems revealed details about her new album just hours before announcing the tour on May 10, 2024, via a post on her official Instagram page.

The album is being released by RCA Records on June 7, 2024, and will be a follow-up to the singer's two EPs, For Broken Ears and If Orange Was a Place. The tracklist for the album is not available as of the writing of this article.

The full list of dates and venues for the Temss 2024 tour is given below:

June 12, 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

June 15, 2024 – Paris, France at L’Olympia

July 4, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene

July 8, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Tempodrom

July 10, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Carlswerk Victoria

July 12, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso

July 16, 2024 – Montreux, Switzerland at Montreux Casino

August 22, 2024 – Miami Beach, Florida at The Fillmore Miami Beach

August 24, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Hard Rock Cafe

August 26, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Gilley’s – South Side Ballroom

August 28, 2024 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

August 30, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

September 1, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

September 3, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia

September 5, 2024 – New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall

September 7, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY

September 11, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena

September 13, 2024 – Montréal, Quebec at L’Olympia

September 15, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

September 17, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at The Mission Ballroom

September 22, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

September 25, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Showbox SoDo

September 27, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Warfield

September 29, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Theater at Virgin Hotels

October 1, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Greek Theatre

November 9, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Margaret Court Arena

November 12, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Fortitude Music Hall

November 15, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at The Hordern Pavilion

Aside from her upcoming tour, Tems is also scheduled to perform at several festivals and events, starting with BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend on May 25, 2024.

This will be followed by Tems' appearance at the Roskilde Festival in late June at the Roskilde Dyrskueplads in Roskilde, Denmark. The singer will appear in a lineup that is also set to feature artists and groups such as Foo Fighters, Heilung, Aurora, and Kali Uchis, among others.

On June 30, 2024, Tems is scheduled to perform at the Couleur Cafe 2024 Day 3. This will be followed by an appearance at the North Sea Jazz Festival on July 13, 2024, at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Denmark. Finally, on August 7, 2024, the singer's last non-tour performance is scheduled at the MEO Sudoeste in Beja, Portugal.