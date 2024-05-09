What did Meek Mill say about Drake and Kendrick Lamar? Rapper’s recent series of tweets explored

Meek Mill has once again captured the attention of the music world with a flurry of tweets about other artists. On May 8, the Philadelphia rapper turned to social media to outline his achievements and also touch upon the ongoing rap dynamic between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

His statements, though initially steering clear of Drake, eventually praised both his former rival and Kendrick Lamar, revealing his feelings about the artists and their influence on the hip-hop scene.

"I give y'all my honest without speaking on Drake," Meek Mill declared during his lengthy social media rant.

"They have their own lanes and qualities": Meek Mill speaks about Drake and Kendrick Lamar

The tweets began with Meek Mill trying to shift the focus to his personal and professional achievements. He referenced his influence on legal reforms related to probation and his charitable efforts in Philadelphia.

However, the conversation took a sharp turn when he posted a video clip from a 2023 episode of The Jay Hill Podcast, where DJ Drama discussed Meek's impact compared to Drake’s. Drama acknowledged Meek’s connection to the streets but argued that Drake could be considered the new Jay-Z because of his significant cultural impact.

Continuing from the introduction, Meek Mill's tweets did not stop at discussing his accolades. He mentioned the qualities of Drake and Kendrick Lamar, showcasing their unique contributions to the music industry.

"They boy and Kendrick have their own lanes and qualities they great at also!" he wrote.

In another tweet, Meek Mill addressed the state of his public relations, explaining:

"My pr has been off for a year or 2."

He asserted that despite the lack of a PR team, his dedication to community upliftment and music remains strong.

"I been in all the jungles lifting communities up for years," he claimed.

He reinforced his commitment to positive change both within and beyond the music industry.

Meek also reflected on past conflicts and how they have shaped his public image. He recalled the 2015 rap battle loss to Drake and how it was a pivotal point in his career. Despite these challenges, he has maintained a positive outlook, focusing on his contributions to music and society.

"And my rap skills are incredible! Like really really good," he stated.

Meek Mills recently released his new album

Meek Mill's latest project, HEATHENISM, was released on March 1, 2024. This five-track EP includes collaborations with artists like Fivio Foreign and Future, and was anticipated to be a significant drop. However, the project faced criticism from DJ Akademiks, among others, for its underwhelming streaming numbers, which Akademiks mentioned as being particularly low on the first day.

The ongoing public dispute between Meek and DJ Akademiks escalated following the release of HEATHENISM. Akademiks has been vocal on social media about the low streaming numbers, pointing out that the EP's first-day streams on Spotify amounted to approximately 105 album-equivalent units, despite significant pre-release hype.

Elsewhere, Meek has entered into a partnership with WWE for WrestleMania 40, which was announced as part of the promotional activities for the event, scheduled to take place in 2024.