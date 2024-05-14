Madonna recently shared an emotional Mother’s Day post on Instagram remembering her mother, who passed away when the singer was just 5 years old. In the post, she shared some pictures of herself standing on stage, looking at her mother’s picture in the background.

In the caption for the post, she wrote:

“I stood on stage for 81 shows staring up at the beautiful face of my mother and wondering what she must’ve been thinking as she waved goodbye to me from her hospital window. I stepped into the station wagon and shut the door not knowing it was the last time I’d see her.”

She continued:

“Nobody told me my mother was dying - I just watched her disintegrate mysteriously and then she disappeared and there was no explanation except that she had gone to sleep which explains My Tumultuous relationship with sleep.”

In her post, the singer explained how losing her mother has made her very close to her kids, as she stated that all of them slept “under one roof,” which the singer found to be very “rare and comforting.”

As per People Magazine, Madonna’s mother, Louise Ciccone passed away in 1963, when she was just 30 years old. The publication also stated that she passed away due to complications from breast cancer.

Madonna remembers her late mother on Mother’s Day: Social media post explored

As the Material Girl singer shared her feelings about her late mother on Mother’s Day, she also stated that whenever she enters the stage to perform, she makes sure to look at her mother. She mentioned in her post’s caption:

“When I stepped out on the stage and looked up at my mother's face every night. I said hello I said goodbye. I said Thank you. I hope you’re proud of me. I said Please protect me and keep me sane.”

Furthermore, Madonna also remembered her adopted son, David’s birth mother, Malita, and stated that she often wonders if Malita thinks that Madonna did a “good job” raising David. She mentioned:

“I would look up at. David’s Mother -Malita across the stage And have the same thoughts. Was I doing a good job? Is she proud of her Son? Am I the mother she would want me to be??”

As the singer remembered her mother, she concluded the post by stating how the “motherhood game” is not easy, as there are “no manuals or universities.”

Madonna is a mother to 6 kids. Her firstborn, Lourdes was born in 1996. Thereafter, her son, Rocco was born in 1997. The singer then adopted David in 2006. People Magazine reported that she met David and decided to legally adopt him during one of her visits to Raising Malawi, her charitable organization in Malawi, Africa.

Madonna's fourth kid, Merci, was born in 2006 and was adopted in 2009. Madonna then adopted twins Stella and Estere in 2017. The twins were born in 2012.

Born in 1958, the Like a Player singer has been married twice. The singer first tied the knot with Sean Penn. The couple got married in 1985 and remained together for 4 years, before separating in 1989.

A decade later, Madonna married Guy Ritchie in 2000. The couple was married for 8 years, as they filed for divorce in 2008.

As the singer paid tribute to her mother through an Instagram post, social media users were left emotional. With 20 million followers on Instagram, her series of pictures on Mother’s Day received thousands of likes from fans, followers and colleagues.