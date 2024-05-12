What is Billie Eilish's hair color now? Evolution of singer's hairstyles over the years

Ever since Billie Eilish entered the music industry in 2015, the singer-songwriter has been known to experiment with her hair color constantly. Eilish, who is originally a blonde, started coloring her hair in her early teen years and has seldom sported her natural hair color since then.

Eilish's most recent hair color upgrade came in March of this year, when she dyed all her hair black instead of just the lengths. It came as a refreshing change from her last dye job in August last year, after which the bad guy singer officially became a redhead—partially.

In the video of Ocean Eyes, which was Billie's first music video, the singer was seen with pale white hair with faint, dark roots. Since then, the 22-year-old has experimented with a wide range of hair colors, from shades of blue to bright roots coupled with dark lengths.

Billie Eilish switched her red roots to black right before Oscars 2024

Billie Eilish switching from red roots (right) to black hair (left) in 2024 (Image via Instagram/@billieeilish)

In the first two months of 2024, Billie Eilish was seen sporting bright red roots fading into black lengths—a look the singer had acquired in her last dye job in August 2023. However, right before the 96th Academy Awards, her Barbie track, What Was I Made For?, was nominated in the Best Original Song category.

Eilish was also going to perform the song at the awards show with her brother, Finneas, playing the piano. It was at this event that the Bellyache singer first revealed her all-black hair. The sibling duo also ended up winning the Best Original Song award, making Eilish the youngest two-time Oscar winner in history.

Before her all-black hairstyle, Eilish changed her hair in August last year, right before Lollapalooza Chicago, hosted in Grant Park on August 3-6. The singer-songwriter headlined the festival on its very first night.

Billie Eilish's red roots came after the Oxytocin singer sported short black hair with long backs at the front for over a year, following her dye job in February 2022.

Before her black hair phase, Eilish had kept her hair at its natural blonde, a look that the Happier Than Ever singer maintained throughout her second album cycle.

Billie's blonde hairstyle was featured in her sophomore album's photoshoot and remained throughout the accompanying world tour, which took place from February to July 2021.

Billie Eilish went through shades of silver and blue before settling for neon roots in 2019

Billie Eilish in silver (1st), teal (2nd) and black hair with neon roots (3rd) (Image via Instagram/@billieeilish)

Eilish entered the industry with pale white hair, a look she kept throughout her debut EP, Don't Smile At Me, cycle. In April 2018, Billie dyed her hair a soft lavender, which was soon followed by a deep azure blue.

For a while, the singer-songwriter experimented with several shades of blue, from bright teal highlights right before her 17th birthday to darker denim blue, which is visible in her When the Party's Over video from October 2018.

In a 2019 interview with BuzzFeed, Billie Eilish admitted that she hated the color, saying:

"Here's what's annoying - I hate the color blue - it's my least favorite color. I don't know how I ended up dying it blue."

The singer-songwriter also revealed that she felt annoyed that a hairstylist had used a permanent color while dying her hair blue, and she couldn't get it out no matter how much she tried.

In March 2019, Eilish finally dyed her black, and it stayed way briefly before she changed to bright neon roots accompanying the dark lengths. The hairstyle soon became Billie's signature look, staying with her throughout the promotion of her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, which dropped in the same month.

Billie's neon green hairstyle, which gave a highlighter impression on her scalp, stayed with her throughout her debut album's tour, from April to November 2019. It also went on to become the hairstyle Eilish kept for the longest time in her musical career.

From the first look of Eilish's upcoming studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, it appears like the singer-songwriter has chosen to keep the all-black hairstyle in it as well.